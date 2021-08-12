Game 117: Rays-Red Sox series will be decided in a steamy matinee at Fenway

We’ve got day baseball, with Thursday’s finale of the Rays-Red Sox series scheduled for a 4:10 p.m. start. It’s going to be a scorcher, so be sure to hydrate and wear sunscreen if you’re heading to the game.

Despite their recent struggles, the Red Sox have a chance to win the series with first-place Tampa Bay after pounding out a 20-8 win Wednesday night. The victory allowed them to stay one game ahead of the Blue Jays and Yankees in the loss column. Here are the standings.

A win Thursday could help the Sox climb back into the American League East race, as they will continue their homestand by hosting the last-place Orioles for a three-game set at Fenway over the weekend.