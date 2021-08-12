Game 117: Rays-Red Sox series will be decided in a steamy matinee at Fenway

We’ve got day baseball, with Thursday’s finale of the Rays-Red Sox series scheduled for a 4:10 p.m. start. It’s going to be a scorcher, so be sure to hydrate and wear sunscreen if you’re heading to the game.
Despite their recent struggles, the Red Sox have a chance to win the series with first-place Tampa Bay after pounding out a 20-8 win Wednesday night. The victory allowed them to stay one game ahead of the Blue Jays and Yankees in the loss column. Here are the standings.
A win Thursday could help the Sox climb back into the American League East race, as they will continue their homestand by hosting the last-place Orioles for a three-game set at Fenway over the weekend.
Lineups
RAYS (69-45): TBA
Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 4.15 ERA)
RED SOX (66-50): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.45 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Houck: Francisco Mejía 0-0, Joey Wendle 0-1, Mike Zunino 0-1
Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Xander Bogaerts 0-0, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, Kiké Hernández 1-1, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-1
Stat of the day: In the last five games, Sox starting pitchers have allowed seven earned runs in 27⅓ innings pitched (2.30 ERA).
Notes: The Red Sox scored 20-plus runs for the 18th time in franchise history on Wednesday, and the first since Aug. 15, 2015 … Their 19 hits were their most since July 25, 2019 vs. the Yankees … Houck is making his sixth start. He has not allowed an earned run in four innings as a reliever this season, and has a 2.91 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 21⅔ innings as a starter … Rasmussen has struggled in his three starts this year, posting a 5.40 ERA while allowing three runs in five innings. In 25 relief appearances, he has a 3.97 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 34 innings. Rasmussen has faced the Red Sox twice in relief this season, posting a 3.38 ERA with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
