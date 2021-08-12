Jaguars coach Urban Meyer refuses to name starting quarterback for Saturday’s exhibition opener

Meyer declined Thursday to identify a starter for the team’s exhibition opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, a puzzling decision for anyone who has watched Trevor Lawrence outperform Gardner Minshew daily in training camp.

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, have split reps with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wants “healthy competition” at every position, including quarterback.

Nonetheless, just about everyone outside Minshew’s camp expects Lawrence to be the starter when the Jaguars open the season Sept. 12 at Houston. Lawrence is the No. 1 pick, the top college prospect in nearly a decade, and has simply been better than Minshew in camp.

Advertisement

Lawrence had seven TD passes during Jacksonville’s scrimmage Sunday.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way, especially in camp with just owning it and knowing where my answers are and being able to make adjustments,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, transitioning from college to the NFL. You’re going to see a bunch of different looks and it’s really about how you respond and adjust it to put you in a good situation.

“That’s something I’ve just had to learn and I’ve gotten a lot better at it the past few weeks. I feel good about where I’m at and where the offense is. There’s still a long ways to go, but we’re making progress for sure.”

Despite Lawrence’s headway, Meyer still isn’t ready to publicly commit to him with the regular-season opener a month away.

On the opposite sideline Saturday night, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he’ll sit the “majority” of his starters, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, against the Jaguars.

Advertisement

It’s a big change for the Browns, who in past summers needed all the snaps they could get to prepare for the regular season.

But after ending its long playoff drought last season and winning its first postseason game since 1994, Cleveland has high expectations in 2021 and Stefanksi can be more selective with playing time — while not putting anyone at added injury risk.

Stefanski wouldn’t say if his starters will play at all in the preseason, which has been reduced by the league from a traditional four-game schedule to three this season.

“We will address that when appropriate,” said Stefanski. “The focus is on this game for right now.”

Exciting times

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows that in the big picture, it won’t matter how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the 49ers.

That doesn’t dampen Shanahan’s excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the 49ers host the Chiefs in an exhibition game.

“It’s fun to watch quarterbacks go out there for the first time,” Shanahan said. “But I don’t get nervous for the person or anything like that. It’s fun to watch. I know no one’s going to remember how his first preseason game is, but they will the next day. That’s all right. I know rookies get some butterflies. It is a big deal for them. But the reality of it is it is an experience for them. I think Trey is going to make the team so he doesn’t have to go out there and just freak out about that. But he knows a lot of eyes will be on him.”

Advertisement

A lot of eyes have been on Lance ever since the 49ers drafted him in April after trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection.

San Francisco is working Lance in gradually behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo, but the rookie has impressed during training camp.

Surgery for Bateman

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September. That announcement came a day after Harbaugh said Bateman was expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue problem. Bateman was drafted in the first round. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago … Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore left practice with a quadriceps injury and was expected to have an MRI. Coach Robert Saleh said depending on how the tests come back, Moore could miss the team’s exhibition opener Saturday night against the Giants. “I’m trying to get a feel,” Saleh said. “I’m an optimist, so I’m never worried until I’m worried. Moore has been one of the standouts of camp for the Jets, who drafted the former Mississippi star in the second round with the 34th overall pick.