Kawhi Leonard re-signs with Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar on Thursday. Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team. He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. His status for the upcoming season is unknown, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of it while rehabbing. Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35 percent of the team’s salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season. The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists last season, while shooting 51 percent from the field and 88 percent from the line. “Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” said Lawrence Frank , president of basketball operations. “We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.”

Colleges

Brad Walker named America East commissioner

Brad Walker, who for the last five seasons as served as the NBA G League’s head of basketball operations, was selected as the America East’s fifth commissioner in its 42-year history. Walker, a former Bentley University basketball player, will begin his tenure Sept. 13 . . . Florida junior cornerback Jaydon Hill, a projected starter for the Gators, will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury coach Dan Mullen called a “massive disappointment.” Hill, of Huntsville, Ala., started five games last season and had been slotted to play opposite Kaiir Elam, who tied for the Southeastern Conference lead with 13 pass defenses in 2020 . . . Pac-12 football teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced its reinstituted forfeiture policy after modifying its rules last season when a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and deemed no contest. This season, COVID-19 will not be automatically considered an excused absence . . . A jury found Shawn P. O’Brien, a Lawrence, Kansas, massage therapist, guilty of sex crimes against five people, including three female soccer players at the University of Kansas. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all eight counts against O’Brien, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. Three of the charges accuse O’Brien of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015. The other five charges accuse him of sexual battery for fondling four women while giving them a massage to treat athletic-related issues between 2016 and 2019. Three of the women played for the University of Kansas soccer team.

Advertisement

Tennis

Tsitsipas reaches Toronto quarters

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday by beating Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the National Bank Open quarterfinals in Toronto. The crowd serenaded the No. 3 seed from Greece with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as he was presented with a white sheet cake decked out with fresh fruit. “One of the best feelings you can experience on a tennis court,” said Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 3 and lost the French Open final to Novak Djokovic in five sets. He will face sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals Friday. Fourth-seeded John Isner of the United States beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev 7-5 7-6 (5). American Reilly Opelka also advanced, beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). Opelka will face 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista of Spain, a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 winner over eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina . . . Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ended Canadian Rebecca Marino’s strong run at the National Bank Open with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. The 30-year-old Marino, a wild card ranked 220th, made it to the round of 16 by upsetting No. 16 seed Madison Keys and 31st-ranked Paula Badosa. Sabalenka will face eighth-seeded Aryna Azarenka, also of Belarus, in the quarterfinals Friday. Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Amanda Anisimova of the United States 6-1, 7-6 (8) to set up a quarterfinal match against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-3 winner over Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Rangers agree with first-round pick

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann on an entry-level contract. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement with the 18-year-old Canadian forward, the No. 16 overall pick in the recent NHL draft, without releasing details. Othmann, of Scarborough, Ontario, skated in 34 games in the Swiss League this past season, collecting seven goals and nine assists along with 64 penalty minutes. He also had a goal and an assist in four playoff games and played with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL during the 2019-20 season and had 17 goals and 16 assists . . . The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a one-year, $3.6 million contract. Copp, 27, of Ann Arbor, Mich., had 15 goals and 24 assists in 55 games for the Jets last season, adding two assists in eight playoff games . . . Former Mexican national team player Gonzalo Pineda was hired to replace the fired Gabriel Heinze as head coach of Atlanta United and tasked with stabilizing a team that’s seen plenty of turnover at the coaching position. Pineda’s first priority, however, is to gain medical clearance following his positive test this week for COVID-19 . . . Romelu Lukaku sealed a return to Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions that made the Belgium striker the seventh most expensive player of all time.