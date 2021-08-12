Patriots’ starters are in early and out early in a victory over Washington in exhibition opener

As has been the case throughout this sometimes sizzling summer, all eyes were on the heated competition among quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

And in a flash, the night was over for most of the projected starters for the Patriots and their guests from Washington in the exhibition season opener for both clubs before a sparse and sweltering crowd.

FOXBOROUGH — A bolt of lightning blazed across the sky behind the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium moments before Jake Bailey’s thunderous kickoff started things off Thursday night in the Patriots’ 22-13 victory over Washington.

Newton, the incumbent, got the start just as he has throughout every team period in training camp as he looks to bounce back from a rough first season in red, white, and blue.

Playing for the first time as the favored quarterback at Gillette, Newton received a warm welcome from the crowd. The Washington defense was not so hospitable.

Newton threw wide to tight end Jonnu Smith on a roll out on his first throw and then was dumped on third down by a ferocious hit from Chase Young. The reigning defensive rookie of the year blew past left tackle Isaiah Wynn before crunching Newton in what first appeared to be a strip sack before being ruled an incomplete pass.

Newton bounced back on his second chance with the ball, leading the Patriots on their first scoring drive by hitting on 4 of 5 passes, including his four.

Newton hit Jakobi Meyers with a crosser (11 yarders) and then Smith on roll out (16). Newton delivered a screen to James White (17) followed by a check down to White (5 yards).

A holding call on Smith derailed the drive, and New England settled for a 35-yard field goal from rookie Quinn Nordin.

Jones took over and the No. 15 overall pick, wearing his new No. 10 after sporting No. 50 since the spring, promptly led his club on another scoring drive.

His first pass came up inches short to Meyers — a red challenge flag likely would have been tossed in the regular season. Jones then connected on 7-yard crosser to Kristian Wilkerson and a 13-yard slant to Kendrick Bourne.

Jones nearly had a deep touchdown to Wilkerson but his on-target throw was broken up at the last second in the end zone by Torry McTyer. His slant to Bourne was wide and Nordin’s 50-yard bomb gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead.

Jones went 3 for 3 on his next series, hitting running back J.J. Taylor on a screen pass for 11 yards, a crosser to Wilkerson, and a swing pass to fullback Jakob Johnson for 5 yards. The rookie came up a hair short on a third-and-2 scramble and that was it for the first half.

Washington scored at the buzzer to take a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

Fullback Rhamondre Stevenson had the highlight of the second half, rumbling 91 yards to give the Patriots a 22-13 lead. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” was blasted after the touchdown.

Front and center

Figuring out who will be under center come Sept. 12 has been the main story but the sidebar has been putting the pieces together for the Foxborough Football Club’s revamped front seven.

Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Montravius Adams, and Christian Barmore are newcomers along the line, while Matt Judon and Ronnie Perkins join a linebacking crew that welcomes back Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy to go along with Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, and Anfernee Jennings.

With all the new faces, the first two weeks of camp have been focused on the basics.

“At this point it’s really more about trying to expose the players to the fundamentals and the techniques that they’ll be playing,’’ Bill Belichick said before a recent practice. “Let them get comfortable with that. Just kind of let them understand how to play a base block, how to play a double-team block, how to rush the passer from various alignments, how to run games, how to read certain plays and so forth.’’

The defense is dripping with talent and though roles have yet to be defined and schemes have been pretty vanilla up to this point in practice, Newton and Jones have been challenged daily.

“We’re not trying to run any exotic things and we’re not ready to run them,’’ said Belichick. “That’s not really helpful for the offense to have to deal with something that might come up on a rare occasion during the season. I think what everybody needs right now is the basics and then work on the fundamentals and the techniques in our basic plays against fairly basic plays on the other side of the ball as well, so we can establish a good base on those fundamentals and then build from there.’’

Against Washington, defenders had their first real chance to tackle players in anger and they were looking forward to it after hitting their brethren for the last few weeks.

“I am ready,’’ said Judon. “Every time I had the opportunity to step on the football field is a gift. I won’t take it for granted. However many plays I’m playing, if I got to play through the fourth quarter, whatever it is, I’m going to give it my all and my best. You never know when it’s your last play, so take advantage of all of them.”









