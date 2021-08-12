Red Sox manager Alex Cora has high hopes for Kyle Schwarber as he starts his rehab assignment

“We’ll see after the game tonight how he feels, and we will talk about it,” manager Alex Cora said. “It looks like it’s going to be sooner or later.”

After missing more than a month because of a hamstring injury and being set back by a groin injury after joining the Red Sox before the trade deadline, the Sox aren’t expecting his assignment to be a long one.

Schwarber was in the lineup as the WooSox’s designated hitter. Before the groin injury, Schwarber had been getting reps at first base, but Cora said he didn’t see it as necessary for Schwarber to play first base during his rehab assignment before playing him there once he joined the big-league club.

Advertisement

“That’s still the plan,” Cora said. “But I think, offensively, is a plus for this team and we’ll find ways, whenever he is here, to get him in the lineup. We’ll move people around.”

Beyond a torrid June stretch in which Schwarber hit 12 homers in 10 games, Cora believes Schwarber’s bat can provide a boost for the Sox lineup, particularly against right-handed pitching. Schwaber is a career .241 hitter with 130 homers against righties.

“Obviously, he has power but at the same time, you know, he walks, he gets into deep counts,’' Cora said. “So it’s somebody that we’re looking forward to having and I do believe our offense is going to be a lot better when he gets into.”

Rest a priority for Sale

Chris Sale will get plenty of recovery time after his debut on Saturday. With two off days next week, Sale won’t take the mound again until Friday.

Giving Sale ample rest is a priority, but Cora said he will ultimately pitch on a normal schedule.

“We’ll take advantage of the off days,” Cora said. “Obviously, we want to protect him, but this is more about the schedule and the two off days in between the New York series than anything else. But he will on in regular rest at one point in the season.”

Advertisement

The Sox are excited for the return of the seven-time All-Star, one of the pillars in their clubhouse.

“Help is on its way,” said Xander Bogaerts. “Not a lot of people can trade for Chris Sale at the deadline, pretty much without giving up any prospects. It’s going to be fun when he gets on the mound. I know for him personally, although he’s been through it, it must’ve been really tough and something that you don’t want any of your teammates to go through.”

Appreciating the walks

Watching the Sox lineup work nine walks in Wednesday’s win over the Rays, Cora couldn’t help but joke in the dugout.

“That’s like a month-and-a-half’s worth of walks for this team,” Cora said.

The lineup had a breakthrough after struggling since the All-Star break, going 12 for 24 with runners in scoring position. Cora admitted that keeping the clubhouse upbeat over that stretch was a challenge, but he tried to keep things in perspective as the Sox push through the final stretch of the season.

“We get disappointed, we get frustrated, but hopefully little by little we keep going, we keep trending on the positive side,” he said. “We have a lot of games to play.

Verdugo on restricted list

The travel from Toronto to Los Angeles for the birth of his first child didn’t allow enough time Alex Verdugo to get back to Boston after three days of paternity leave, so he was placed on the restricted list … Danny Santana and Christian Arroyo ran and took batting practice Thursday and remain on track to begin rehab assignments next week … Ryan Brasier was scheduled to throw again Thursday night in Worcester.

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.