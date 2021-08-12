Rookie Mac Jones appears to take early lead against Cam Newton on QB scoreboard

Bill Belichick will take Navy over Army, Larry over Magic, Sinatra over Mathis, and Williams over DiMaggio. He goes for Ford over Chevy, Veronica over Betty, Ali over Frazier, and Sankaty Head over Nantucket Golf Club.

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones each got to play with the starters on Thursday night.

Nothing yet. But it’s the focus of every conversation regarding the 2021 Patriots.

Belichick hasn’t had a real live quarterback controversy since the 2001 season when rookie Tom Brady took over for franchise QB Drew Bledsoe. Brady made it impossible for the coach to go back to the big-money veteran.

Thursday night at Gillette Stadium marked the first Foxborough football game played in front of fans in 586 days; the first game in front of fans at Gillette since Brady quarterbacked the Patriots in the 2019-20 playoffs. And it was all about the quarterbacks. Because . . . after one full (non-playoff) season and 586 days, the Patriots still have not identified a replacement for Brady.

A spoiled fan base seems to be rooting for the new kid on the block.

Since draft day 2021 it’s been veteran Cam Newton, who struggled big time last year, vs. rookie first-rounder Mac Jones from Alabama.

Cam-Mac. A Patriot palindrome at the most important position on the team.

Belichick by nature does not like rookie quarterbacks. He has made a nice living taking advantage of kid QBs. When he drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick, he immediately insisted, “Cam’s our quarterback.’’

It felt like Belichick walked it back a bit at the start of camp when he said there would be “open competition” for the job, but when we tried to pin Bill down on that one, he went back to “Cam’s our quarterback.’’

Still, he gave the kid a lot of real-time snaps in camp. Folks who cover the team noticed something different. It appeared Belichick was not totally dismissing Jones, who is rumored to be the favorite of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

In this spirit, there was great anticipation for what is normally the greatest consumer fraud in sports today: preseason football. NFL owners get away with charging full price for these exhibitions. Thursday night in Foxborough, it was finally worth the price of admission.

The flock in Foxborough got to say, “I have seen Patriot future and its name is Mac Jones.’’

There wasn’t much drama about who would be the starter against Washington. Jones (looking spiffy in his new No. 10 jersey) engaged in a complex handshake routine with fellow Nick Saban alum Damien Harris during warm-ups, but we all knew Jones wasn’t going to play in the opening series.

Newton’s first series went nowhere. The most memorable play came when Chase Young crushed Newton for what appeared to be a sack and fumble. Fortunately for Cam, it was ruled an incomplete pass. In fairness to Newton, he didn’t get much help from left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Cam displayed some Newton magic in the second series. He started with a first-down pass over the middle to Jakobi Myers. Then there was a nice catch and run by Jonnu Smith — a tight end who was a Tennessee Titan when Brady played his last game for the Patriots in January 2020. Newton’s nifty screen pass play to James White got the Patriots into the red zone.

After a holding penalty , Newton threw a screen pass behind White for an incompletion on a third-down play. A stalled drive. Shades of 2020 Cam. New England settled for Quinn Nordin’s 35-yard field goal as half of Patriot Nation moaned, “Same old Cam.’’

Nevertheless, it was points on the board. Baby steps, people.

In the final minute of the first quarter, Jones trotted on the field for his first Patriots game action. Fans stood and cheered. Jones’s first play was a handoff to Sony Michel for 4 yards.

Working out of an empty set on the next play, Jones found Jakobi Meyers for a pass that looked like a catch but was ruled incomplete. The next snap was the final play of the first quarter and Jones found Kendrick Bourne for a first down. Fans were pleased. Jones was working with the starting offensive line and skill players. He was getting a fair shot.

A throw to Kristian Wilkerson almost dropped into the bucket for a TD but was a tad far into the end zone. New England settled for a 50-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead. Jones was 2 for 5 for 20 yards but looked comfortable. He didn’t try to do too much. He put points on the board. And he made the new Patriots look a little like the old Patriots. Which they almost never did last year.

The Patriots trailed, 7-6, at halftime. And Jones seemed to have an early lead on the Cam-Mac palindrome scoreboard.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.