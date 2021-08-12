Sam Hauser erupts for 21 points to lead the Celtics in a summer league rout of the Magic

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics came to the Las Vegas summer league with a roster filled with players with NBA experience, and so far it has shown.

Boston’s dominant week continued on Thursday with a commanding 108-71 win over the Magic. The Celtics improved to 3-0 and have put themselves in good position to play in next week’s title game. This season, instead of a regular playoff bracket, the two teams with the best records after four games will play for the championship.

The Celtics have just Saturday’s matchup against the 76ers remaining, and the first championship tiebreaker will be point differential. Through three games, the Celtics have outscored their opponents by a total of 64 points.