fb-pixel Skip to main content
118th Massachusetts Women's Amateur

Shannon Johnson, Catie Schernecker reach finals of 118th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur

From staff reportsUpdated August 12, 2021, 28 minutes ago

Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea Golf Club and Catie Schernecker of The Country Club survived a difficult test of golf amid searing temperatures on Friday at Plymouth Country Club to reach the finals of the 118th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur.

Johnson, the 2018 MassAm women’s champion, recorded a pair of 3-and-2 victories over 2019 champion Angela Garvin of The Ranch Golf Club in the quarterfinals and 16-year-old Molly Smith of Vesper CC in the semifinals.

Schernecker, meanwhile, was subjected to a more grueling crucible. The 19-year-old needed 20 holes to defeat Victoria Veator, 16, an Ursuline Academy junior, in the quarterfinals and 19 holes to defeat 2016 runner-up Jennifer Keim of Bayberry Hills GC in the semifinals.

Advertisement



Boston Globe video