Shannon Johnson, Catie Schernecker reach finals of 118th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur

Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea Golf Club and Catie Schernecker of The Country Club survived a difficult test of golf amid searing temperatures on Friday at Plymouth Country Club to reach the finals of the 118th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur.

Johnson, the 2018 MassAm women’s champion, recorded a pair of 3-and-2 victories over 2019 champion Angela Garvin of The Ranch Golf Club in the quarterfinals and 16-year-old Molly Smith of Vesper CC in the semifinals.

Schernecker, meanwhile, was subjected to a more grueling crucible. The 19-year-old needed 20 holes to defeat Victoria Veator, 16, an Ursuline Academy junior, in the quarterfinals and 19 holes to defeat 2016 runner-up Jennifer Keim of Bayberry Hills GC in the semifinals.