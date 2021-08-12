Spirits high as fans return to Gillette for Patriots’ exhibition season opener

No fans were permitted at New England’s home games last season, in accordance with the state’s guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the team is slated to host a full-capacity crowd at all games this season, starting with Thursday’s preseason opener.

FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in over a year and a half, the Patriots ran out of the tunnel to the cheers of fans at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton received a round of applause as he jogged onto the field.

Vaccinations are not required for stadium entry, though unvaccinated ticket-holders are asked to wear a mask. The venue has also introduced a number of new policies, such as accepting exclusively cashless payments and tickets via mobile devices.

Even though players have already become reacquainted with playing in front of fans during training camp, many still expressed excitement for Thursday’s contest.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be filled up, but I really can’t wait because I know it’s going to be more fans than we had at these last two practices,” said new defensive back Jalen Mills, who signed a four-year, $24 million contract this offseason.

While the stadium wasn’t 100 percent filled, there was certainly a strong showing Thursday.

Those in attendance made themselves heard, cheering on starting quarterback Cam Newton when he skipped onto the field for New England’s first drive of the game.

They also celebrated when wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught an 11-yard pass in spite of a defensive holding penalty, and when rookie kicker Quinn Nordin drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots an early 3-0 lead. After Nordin knocked down another in the second quarter, this time from 50 yards to make it 6-0, they were sure to root him on again.

But the loudest cheers came when rookie quarterback Mac Jones took his first snaps at the end of the first quarter. Fans jumped to their feet to give Jones, the team’s 15th overall pick, a substantial standing ovation.

Had Jones connected with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on a 34-yard touchdown, the place likely would have erupted. However, his well-placed pass slipped right through Wilkerson’s fingers, prompting the crowd to let out a collective sigh.

“These are the best times of the year right here, man,” cornerback J.C. Jackson said earlier this week. “Football is back. We’ve got the fans back, so I am pretty sure all the football fans are excited.”

Numbers game

The rookies received their official jersey numbers ahead of Thursday’s game. Jones will wear No. 10, the same number he wore both in college (Alabama) and high school (Bolles School).

Wide receiver Tre Nixon will take No. 87, last worn by former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Nordin will wear No. 3; safety Joshuah Bledsoe will wear No. 34, running back Rhamondre Stevenson will wear No. 38; linebacker Cameron McGrone will wear No. 45; defensive end Ronnie Perkins will wear No. 51; offensive tackle Williams Sherman will wear No. 68; and defensive tackle Christian Barmore will wear No. 70.

Not included

Fifteen Patriots did not dress for Thursday’s game.

The full group included: Bledsoe, McGrone, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, center David Andrews, running back Brandon Bolden, long snapper Joe Cardona, safety Adrian Colbert, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, kicker Nick Folk, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and outside linebacker Chase Winovich.

Gilmore, Winovich, Hall, and Cowart are on the physically unable to perform list and have not participated in any training camp practices.

Bledsoe and McGrone are both on the non-football injury list and have not practiced, either.

Stidham is rehabbing from a back procedure that is expected to sideline him for 12 weeks. Henry is also nursing an injury, after exiting Sunday’s practice early with pain in his shoulder, and is scheduled to return in time for New England’s season opener on Sept. 12.

Cardona, too, is out with an injury and will miss an undefined period of time.

Folk has missed the last five practices, opening the door for Nordin, the team’s lone undrafted rookie.

Andrews hasn’t attended practice since Sunday, after welcoming his first child, a baby boy named James Ford, on Monday.

Greetings

Owner Robert Kraft was on hand to fist-bump the players on their way into the locker room following warm-ups . . . There was a brief injury scare in the first quarter, when defensive end Matthew Judon stayed on the ground following a low hit to his left knee. Judon walked off on his own power and visited the blue medical tent. Linebacker Josh Uche entered the game for Judon, but only for one snap as Judon was able to return to action.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.