‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ may reframe the Clinton-Lewinsky affair

The long-discussed FX miniseries about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 7. Called “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” it’s Ryan Murphy’s take on the 1998 investigation, which led to charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his attempts at covering up his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. If the previous two seasons of the anthology series (on O.J. Simpson and Andrew Cunanan) are any indication, the case will be reframed from a more contemporary point of view. Lewinsky, now 48, is a producer on the season.

In the just-released preview, two of the stars — Clive Owen as Clinton and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp — are almost unrecognizable. The rest of the cast features Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, and Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright.