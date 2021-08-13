The Sinclair joins music venues that are requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination

Policies vary slightly from venue to venue. Passim and the Plough and Stars in Cambridge are making no exceptions for unvaccinated patrons and are offering refunds to those with tickets for upcoming events. At Jacques’ Cabaret in Bay Village, patrons without proof of vaccination have to wear a mask. Attendees of ONCE Somerville’s outdoor events this summer are being asked if they are vaccinated, but proof isn’t required. Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask.

Originally, the Middle East was making no exceptions for unvaccinated people, but according to booking manager Aaron Gray, that policy has been updated and the Cambridge venue will accept customers who wear masks and present a negative COVID test from the last 24 to 72 hours. “We’re trying to be as inclusive as we can while keeping people safe. There are people that legitimately can’t get vaccinated. It’s a small number, but they exist,” Gray explained.

Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, is among the artists who are setting their own vaccination policies as they tour the country. Japanese Breakfast plays two shows at Royale in September. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

City Winery’s policy is similar and mirrors the approach that a handful of musicians are taking on their tours. Japanese Breakfast, Phish, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Dead & Company are mandating proof of vaccination, or COVID testing for the unvaccinated, at all of their shows. Isbell has a concert scheduled at the Wang Theatre Sept. 18.

AEG’s announcement Thursday represents a shift in how the industry is handling the recent rise in COVID cases spurred by the Delta variant. Their policy applies to all 48 venues and 23 festivals that the company owns and operates in the United States. Until Oct. 1, they will accept a recent negative COVID test result. After that, all customers and staff must show proof they are fully vaccinated. It’s a definitive stance compared with their competitor Live Nation’s policy, which allows artists to decide if they want to mandate vaccination and testing requirements for their shows.

Before Thursday, venues and musicians were largely left alone in implementing policies to slow the spread of COVID at concerts. According to Gray, bringing this large swath of AEG venues in line with the handful that were already mandating vaccination legitimizes the Middle East’s stance adopted earlier in the summer. “For a while, we were sort of a pariah, so it feels nice to be backed up, like, ‘Okay, we’re all doing this now,’ ” he said. The Middle East was one of the first venues in Cambridge to require proof of vaccination.

Around the country, some festivals were also independently setting up their own vaccination requirements. Pitchfork Music Festival, Bonnaroo, and Summerfest were all asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. AEG’s new policy adds Coachella, Camp Flog Gnaw, Day N Vegas, Firefly, Hangout, Electric Forest, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to that list. All except Firefly take place after the Oct. 1 cutoff, meaning they won’t accept a customer’s negative COVID test in lieu of being fully vaccinated.

Still, many venues in the Boston area, including House of Blues, Royale, and the Paradise Rock Club, haven’t added constraints to who can attend shows. That doesn’t necessarily mean a ticket-holder won’t be asked for proof of vaccination to comply with an artist’s own policy. Japanese Breakfast, for example, is set to play a pair of shows at Royale in September.

“This is a strange timeline,” Gray said. “I don’t think COVID is going away, but hopefully, in a year or so, we won’t be so ‘Oh my God’ about it.”