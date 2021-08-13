Globe readers weighed in on some of their favorite New England beaches. Here’s what they said

So as we move through August, avoiding back-to-school ads as best as we can, here are a few more beaches to add to your summer bucket list:

But here in the Northeast, where summer can feel so fleeting, we take our beach days pretty seriously, and we weren’t surprised when many readers wrote in to let us know our guide left out a few noteworthy destinations.

Last month, Globe staffers rounded up some of the best beaches in New England, spanning the pristine shores of Rhode Island to Maine’s rugged, refreshing waterfront, to, of course, Cape Cod and the Boston-area go-to’s.

Boston-area

Salisbury Beach

Lifeguards on Salisbury Beach. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Salisbury Beach overlooks the point at which the Merrimack River feeds the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a great place to swim, boat, camp, or take yourself on a nature walk through the barrier beach or salt marsh environment. The 3.8 mile coastline provides ample space for swimming and sunbathing. Parking is $14 for Mass. residents, and $40 for non-residents, through Oct. 13, according to the state reservation website.

How to get here: State Reservation Road, Salisbury, MA 01952. Click here to see a map.

Duxbury Beach

A beach bridge on Duxbury Beach. Stephan Savoia

Duxbury Beach is a barrier beach in the town of Duxbury — about 40 minutes from Boston. Stretching about six miles long, Duxbury Beach is accessed by the Powder Point Bridge from Duxbury, or Gurnet Road from Marshfield. This beach is widely considered one of the most accessible and family-friendly in Massachusetts. With facilities on-site, and food nearby, this beach was called a “best-kept secret” by Vogue Magazine. Parking is $20 per car.

How to get here: 435 Gurnet Rd., Duxbury, MA 02332. Click here to see a map.

Scusset Beach

Scusset Beach. John Stapleton

Located on the southwest corner of Cape Cod Bay, this beach spares you the Bourne/Sagamore bridge traffic, but still boasts glorious close-to-the-Cape views. Enjoy 1.5 miles of beachfront, or take a walk along the jetty to watch ships pass through the Cape Canal. Cool off in the water or fish along the pier, and even camp overnight. Parking for the day is $14 for Mass. residents, and $40 for nonresidents.

How to get here: 20 Scusset Beach Road, Sagamore, MA 02562. Click here to see a map.

Horseneck Beach

Horseneck Beach in Westport. Dina Rudick

Located in Westport, Horseneck Beach is one of the state’s most popular. Swim, camp, or hike along this relaxed sand beach that spans about 600 acres. Located at the western end of Buzzard’s Bay, the 2-mile long beach is also great for bird watching. Parking is $13 for Mass. residents, and $40 for nonresidents.

How to get here: 5 John Reed Road, Westport, MA 02791. Click here to see a map.

Cape Cod

Nauset Beach

Nauset Beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This Outer Cape beach always seems to be making headlines. It’s not only a popular site for tourists, but for great whites, apparently, as well. With larger swells, cooler Atlantic-facing waters, plus plenty of shoreline, this Orleans beach boasts plenty to do for every type of beachgoer. Pay attention to the water, and to the lifeguards, because shark sightings are not uncommon here. Parking is $30.

How to get here: 250 Beach Rd, Orleans, MA 02653. Click here to see a map.

Sandy Neck Beach

Sandy Neck Beach. Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe

This celebrated beach in Barnstable features colorful rocks, shallow tidal pools, sand dunes, and a wooden boardwalk. The town website calls it “a living museum,” because of its ecological history and old structures, but it still affords plenty of recreational opportunities. Sandy Neck is designated as a Cultural Historical District because of the many antique dune shacks and cottages, including the Sandy Neck Lighthouse. Park in the Gatehouse lot near the public beach or drive-on if you have four-wheel-drive and a vehicle permit (Barnstable Residents $95, Non-Residents $190).

How to get here: 425 Sandy Neck Road W. Barnstable, MA 02668. Click here to see a map.

Head of the Meadow Beach

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro is a beautiful, calm beach, with miles of shoreline to explore. Seals and abundant marine life can be spotted here, as well as the occasional shark. Situated way out there between Wellfleet and Provincetown, on the right day you may encounter fewer crowds. Watch the waves, observe the shorebirds, and enjoy this peaceful, unique Cape destination. Daily parking is $20.

How to get here: Click here to see a map.

Rhode Island

Sachuest Beach

Locally known as “Second Beach,” this stretch lures locals and visitors alike. Second Beach is a south-facing, mile-long, family-friendly beach with good surf and great sand. There is a concession stand, changing area, showers, and restrooms on-site, plus surf lessons and rentals are offered during the season. Parking is $20 during the week, and $30 on weekends, according to the town website.

How to get here: 474 Sachuest Point Rd., Middletown, RI 02842. Click here to see a map.

Roger Wheeler Beach

Often referred to as Sand Hill Cove, this popular beach has fine, white sand, calm water, and a very slight drop-off. Protected from Block Island Sound by an extensive breakwater barrier, this is a popular spot for families due to the gentle surf, playground, and modern beach pavilion with a kid-friendly environmental educational area. Here, you’ll find restrooms, outdoor showers, and concessions. Parking is $12 for nonresidents during the week, and $14 on weekends and holidays.

How to get here: 100 Sand Hill Cove Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. Click here to see a map.

Maine

Popham State Beach Park

Popham Beach State Park. Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Gl

Popham beach is Maine’s busiest state park beach. Bordering the south side of the mouth of the Kennebec River, this stretch has been called one of Maine’s rare geological landforms. Sunbathers can look out and see Fox and Wood islands offshore, as well as the Kennebec and Morse rivers bordering each end of the beach. Facilities include bathhouses, fresh-water solar rinse-off showers, and charcoal grills. Parking is $8 for nonresidents.

How to get here: Maine Route 209 in Phippsburg, 14 miles south of Bath. Click here to see a map.

Goose Rocks Beach

Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Located in the gorgeous town of Kennebunkport and bordered by Cape Porpoise, locals and visitors have been enjoying Goose Rocks Beach and its miles of white sand for generations. This beach features all the trappings of the classic New England beach experience, including seafood restaurants and an ice cream stand. Two resorts are close by for those making more than a day trip. From the shore, beachgoers can take in views of the ocean, as well as Timber Island and Timber Point, and enjoy a relaxing swim in the calm waters. This three-mile stretch is protected by a barrier reef that lies offshore, which is visible at extreme low tide, and provides a buffer from the big waves of the Atlantic. Beach parking permits are required, and can be purchased at the Kennebunkport Police Department, and the Goose Rocks General Store, according to the town website.

How to get here: Click here to see a map.

Long Sands Beach

Long Sands Beach draws surfers, strollers, and sun bathers.

Located halfway between the villages of York Harbor and York Beach, Long Sands Beach offers a mile of white sandy beach. A busy tourist destination, this beach fills up fast during the high-season. Enjoy 1.5 miles of mostly-sandy beach, plus a few rockier zones with tidal pools. This beach draws surfers, strollers, and sunbathers alike, and cooler waters make for a refreshing dip on a hot day. Park at one of the metered kiosks nearby, which cost $2 per hour.

How to get here: 189 Long Beach Ave, York, ME 03909. Click here to see a map.





























Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.