These New England stretches are two of the most romantic road trips for couples, according to Travel + Leisure

Feeling some late-summer wanderlust? Travel + Leisure recently put their stamp of approval on two romantic road trips in New England.

The unranked list touts America’s 10 most “scenic roadways” that will give couples “the ultimate bonding experience.” The two New England stretches are the “New England Route,” which snakes through Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, and the the Kancamagus Highway, which meanders through New Hampshire.

For the three-state trip, Travel + Leisure suggests starting in Maine’s Acadia National Park, known for its stunning views, rocky headlands, and hiking paths, before heading to Camden and Portland. When continuing on to New Hampshire, the publication recommends a stop at the White Mountains before heading to Waterbury, Vt., where you can tour the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory (once tours resume in late November, that is).