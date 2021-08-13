Want to squelch parental anxiety? There’s (not) an app for that, so cut the cord

Yes, there seems to be an app for everything, from health monitoring to entertainment to snarky parent communities to social media — and it’s exhausting. What’s good? What’s bad? Is it all worthless? (With a few exceptions, Brickman thinks yes, it is.) In our drive for security and reassurance, we’re also making ourselves completely nuts.

Harvard graduate Sophie Brickman wrote “Baby, Unplugged: One Mother’s Search for Balance, Reason, and Sanity in the Digital Age” when many of us are resorting to screens more than ever and feeling completely off-balance.

The mom of three interviewed academics, doctors, and experts for advice about how tech affects parenting, interwoven with tales from her own life. If you feel overwhelmed by your digital existence, definitely make time to unplug and read this book (yes, even on your device, though hand-held is also an option!).

Author Sophie Brickman Rosalie O'Connor

What were the nuances of writing a book like this at this moment in time, when a lot of us are scrambling to occupy our kids in any way we possibly can because of the pandemic?

The inspiration for the book was my husband, who’s a tech entrepreneur. He’s worked at different companies in Silicon Valley. He’s firmly plugged into the tech world and really loves technology and believes it can be used for the betterment of everybody, if used correctly. I think, generally, that can be true.

Everything came to a head when we had our first daughter, Ella, who’s now 5 and a little bit. All of a sudden, it was really putting everything to the test, because he would come home and bring these gadgets that were going to be implemented in the nursery. Some of them were on sale already. Others were super early stage, because he was getting early looks at them. The general pitch was: This will keep you calm as a parent. And I found that most of them made me completely neurotic and anxious.

How so?

The one that really made me anxious sort of monitored her heart rate. It’s your first kid. You don’t know what you’re doing. And, you know, SIDS is something that’s very, very anxiety-provoking for new parents. And I was like, “OK, we’ll strap it on her. What harm could it do? It’s just additive.”

We were in a fifth-floor walk-up with really horrible Wi-Fi in a one-bedroom. So she was literally 1½ feet from me, yet we strapped something on her to make sure she was OK. It lost connection with our Wi-Fi and went off. And I genuinely thought that something horrific had happened to her. In that 15-second bleary moment, I thought, “Oh my God, we need to really reassess and be more thoughtful about the technology that I’m introducing into my household.”

What about COVID? People are plugging their kids into whatever, whenever, because we have to.

To be completely blunt, the manuscript was due right before COVID hit. I had to write a postscript of some sort. I needed to address the fact that the world has heaved on this axis in so many ways, and specifically for parents, with children, and specifically for education. Because, you know, many parents are being forced to put their kids in front of television, and in front of computers, specifically, regardless of whether or not they want to.

I was initially very anxious that my research would be sort of moot. But what I realized is that, at least for the younger groups, everything that I found made me much calmer about the task of enriching my kids during a pandemic. Both my husband and I work full time, and we were both home with both girls. And it was very, very hard. I do not envy parents of the slightly older kids who really did need to sit and learn in front of the computer.

But what [my older daughter] needed to do was play with her little sister and be a little bored. And that was OK. On the flip side, everything in moderation. So yes, we put her in front of the TV; yes, we give her apps. It was just helpful for me to figure out how to evaluate what we were putting her in front of, and that was what I spent the last year doing. So it actually was fantastic timing.

As parents we’re constantly trying to do better, find the right app, enrich our kids, and make sure they’re learning. Every minute is an opportunity for a learning experience! Why do you think some parents are treating their kids as little science experiments and need to always have them on an app to enrich them? Is it a problem with lack of time and work-life balance?

I think it’s an issue of being strapped and having very little to no social support from the American government and social fabric. But the best answer that I found came from Alison Gopnik, who is a psychologist with a lab in Berkeley who studies infants. And she said that people are very scared that they’re going to fall out of the middle class, and that this raging inequality has made it such that parents and the middle class are petrified that their kids are not going to achieve better than they did. There’s this sort of drumbeat and thrum of anxiety. Every single minute, you feel like you need to get your kid ahead in some way.

Piggybacking off of that, I feel like there’s just so much marketing targeted toward parents that’s very pernicious: We are going to enrich your kid and make them smarter and more resilient and grittier — despite the fact that the research by and large is like: You want a gritty kid? You send them out to be creative and to figure out what they’re going to do with their afternoon. You don’t set them up in front of a million worksheets and apps that talk to them and teach them how to be smarter.

What do you think of the no-screen philosophy? Parents can also be judgmental about that.

There has been judgment, from mother to mother, for millennia. I think it makes it very hard for parents to figure out what it is that they want to do and stick with it. In terms of zero screens, I personally just found that an impossible thing to implement. I in no way want to completely cut technology out of my kid’s life; it just seems impractical. If you have all of the candy in the snack closet, and the kids are never allowed to use it, then when they go to other kids’ houses, they go into a coma!

I guess this is a slightly controversial thing to say, but I think that a lot of parents cut themselves a lot of slack about using technology, because they are swamped. And I agree that they’re swamped. But I don’t really think cutting themselves slack all the time is the right thing to do.

So what’s better?

I wanted to figure out where technology really was damaging, and I think throwing your kid in front of a screen for hours at a day, and telling yourself you’re enriching them, is different than if you’re throwing them in front of a screen because they have a fever and are sick, and it will help them stay calm. Just throwing them in front of the screen and being like, “No, no, it’s an educationally improved app; I can completely relinquish my responsibility as a parent” is a little bit problematic.

So how do you wade through this morass? There’re so many apps. So many options. How do you make the right choices for your family?

It depends on the family. You have to look at the age of your kids and the reputability of the program or producer of what it is that you’re showing them.

What I found is, if you can watch something with your kid, or at least be near your kid when you’re watching it, you guys can talk about it later. You can listen to the soundtrack of “Frozen” for the 9,000th time in the car and talk about it. And that’s all really good stuff for kids’ development under the age of 5 — chatting and having a conversation.

It’s harder to do that with an app for a few reasons, including the fact that it’s hard to physically get yourself involved in an app when your kid is doing it. And I realized that people are putting their kids in front of apps so that they don’t have to get involved. But if my daughter has “Oklahoma” on or whatever, it means that I can pop in and be like, “Oh, yeah, that’s a cowboy. And this is what a cowboy does.”

And PBS is generally pretty fantastic. They have “Sesame Street.” They have PhDs and doctors working behind the scenes to really make sure that the stuff that they’re doing and how they’re doing it is beneficial for kids.

What do you want parents — busy parents! — to take away from this book?

I think honestly — and this is going to sound very hippie-dippy — but maybe it’s hormonal, because I know I’m still nursing a 3-week-old! But I think honestly, the reason I wrote this book is because I felt super jangled. I felt like what I knew in my gut was completely obliterated by the amount of conflicting information thrown at me.

I sort of knew what I should do with Ella when she was a baby. I got the sense that putting her in front of toys that talk to her and putting her in front of screens that made her anxious when I took them away was probably not the right thing to do — but then it was appealing in other ways. And I was being told that it was a good thing for her, and it was enriching for her, that I should be collecting all this data on her.

I think ultimately, for kids under 5, what they need is for you to love them and play with them. And they need to be bored a little bit so that they can get creative. And analog toys and analog activities are generally, by and large, much better than technological ones, which I think is something that parents know. For various reasons, they want to cut themselves some slack. They need a break, which I completely, completely understand.

But I think: Trust your gut a little bit more. Try to figure out your own philosophy, and then don’t panic so much about it. There’s so much anxiety and panic, and I think it’s fueled by social media. It’s fueled by the media. It’s something about our generation — but try to enjoy it, stop documenting everything, stop tracking everything, and stop worrying so much.

