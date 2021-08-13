Blind date: ‘He did Cupid at the request of his grandmother, which I thought was sweet’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Outside, hiking, surfing, golfing, fishing

HIS PERFECT MATE: Jennifer Aniston as an architect

RHIANNON F.: 24 / mechanical engineer

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She loves the outdoors and trying new things

HER INTERESTS: Hiking, running, Renaissance festivals

6:30 P.M. RISTORANTE LUCIA, NORTH END

FACE-TO-FACE

Jim My grandmother has been dropping hints that she would love to have a new grandchild.

Rhiannon I am one of the few left in my friend group still single, so my housemate filled out an application for me.

Jim I got out of work, went for a run, and headed over.

Rhiannon I was definitely nervous. The hostess led me to the table. He asked if I’d be OK with a hug, which was really nice of him.

Jim Very pretty face, with a bright yellow dress.

Rhiannon He was good-looking and dressed nicely. His shirt did well in bringing out his blue eyes.

MUSIC SWELLED

Jim She hikes, loves to read, and has an adorable mixed-breed dog.

Rhiannon He mentioned that he did Cupid at the request of his grandmother, which I thought was sweet. We both enjoy hiking and staying active.

Jim She loves hiking — as do I. We talked about all the hikes she has done up in the White Mountains. I think she is somewhat newer to the area, so I gave her a bunch of extreme, once-in-a-lifetime hikes I had done over the years.

Rhiannon He recommended the Pemi Loop, which I might check out soon. We both enjoy running and I was excited to learn that he has completed a marathon and a couple of triathlons.

Jim She is extremely intelligent. Loves her work as a mechanical engineer; she designs military airplane engines. I found that completely fascinating.

Rhiannon I enjoyed his passion for his work as a carpenter.

Jim We sat outside and a beautiful afternoon turned into an even better evening. The big moment of the night was when a marching band came by.

Rhiannon The St. Agrippina di Mineo procession went by during the date. Made it very special and fun to watch.

Jim It was funny to have overpowering music from the band. I was seated across the table from her but I used [it] as an excuse to sit beside her.

Rhiannon We ordered a bottle of wine, a 2019 Annabella Cabernet, and it went well with dinner. He let me choose the appetizer, and we had the caprese. He ordered the gnocchi Abruzzese and I had a gluten-free brigante di penne.

Jim I jokingly told her I wasn’t going to eat the bread in solidarity. The gnocchi was probably the best dish I have had in the North End.

Rhiannon The restaurant was adorable and had a great atmosphere. When it got darker and the string lights turned on, it was very romantic.

ENDEARING ENDING

Jim After getting to know her, I liked her more and more. I think it’s important to surround yourself with people that make you better, and she is definitely better than me in most ways. She is the person who I would love to become.

Rhiannon Learning about him, his life, and his family really endeared him to me.

Jim I would have killed for a cannoli but she shut me down. I think she had to get up early but I didn’t want to press.

Rhiannon We talked for a long while, and I started to get the “Are you alive?” messages from my friends.

Jim I hugged her goodbye.

Rhiannon He walked me all the way back to the Red Line. We exchanged numbers and mentioned that we would like a second date.

SECOND DATE?

Jim Yes, I would.

Rhiannon I have texted him that I would like to, so it’s in his court now.

POST-MORTEM

Jim / A+

Rhiannon / A+



