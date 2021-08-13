Five things to do around Greater Boston, Aug. 66-22

Quench your creative thirst with music, dance, theater, and spoken word performances by nearly 100 JP artists at the Seventh Annual Jamaica Plain Porchfest. The virtual “JP Couchfest” runs Monday-Friday; Porchfest (with in-person and virtual options) is Saturday and Sunday (rain dates are August 28-29). Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. jpporchfest.org

2. Thursday

Rubber Duckies Ahoy

Don’t miss the action as thousands of rubber ducks race from Buzzards Bay into Allens Pond in Westport during the 18th Annual Duck Derby hosted by Mass Audubon. Sponsor a duck ($10 and up) to compete for prizes, including $5,000 and a special honor for the “Slacker Quacker.” 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register for the guided walk to watch the race, $15 per person, at massaudubon.org.

3. Friday–Sunday

The Green Scene

Environmental equality pairs with music, art, and dance at the three-day Boston GreenFest 2021 at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. The free festival, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., will include eco-vendors, an EcoFashion Show, and more. The in-person festivities will also be streamed online. bostongreenfest.org

4. Friday–Sunday

Celtic Connections

Trace the global influence of Celtic music at the Second Annual Rockport Celtic Festival in the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Learn about traditional instruments, spoken word, and sea shanties. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $5 for virtual performances and run $15-$69 for in-person events. rockportmusic.org

5. Saturday

On-Your-Feet Theater

Follow the action in Spanish and English as Romeo and Juliet comes to the streets and park of Chelsea Square. The audience moves as the tragic love story unfolds in this immersive adaptation by Apollinaire Theatre’s Teatro Chelsea. The preshow starts at 6 p.m.; the free performance (weather-dependent) starts at 7:45 p.m. apollinairetheatre.com

