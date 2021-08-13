Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

“When the Confederates Raided Vermont” (July 18) is a little known tale, well told. I’ve known about this from back in my junior high days of the 1950s. In fact, there was a Hollywood movie, The Raid, made in 1954 about it. Though partially fictionalized, it nevertheless introduced many Americans to the subject. It makes a great trivia question: “Where was the northernmost action of the Civil War?” Almost no one knows.

Each spring at the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans, they used to show a movie, The Raid, that depicted the northernmost engagement of the Civil War in the style of a Western. Van Heflin, Anne Bancroft, Richard Boone, and Lee Marvin star in the movie. It was appropriate for our family to see it each year since we lived in Georgia, Vermont, just a little south of St. Albans, to which we had relocated from the westernmost engagement of the Civil War at Picacho Peak (1862) in Arizona.

R. John Brockmann / Scituate

I very much enjoyed the article on the plot to take St. Albans. I read it before the Sports section, which is saying something for me.

Dave McHugh / Braintree

Michael Tougias’s article about the Confederate incursion on the Northern United States is a must-read. It is well written and beautifully illustrated. I will look for Tougias’s book on this saga.

George Del / Milford, New Hampshire

Battling Biases

I grieve for Perspective writer Nam Pham at the same time I admire his drive, abilities, and endurance (“What Will It Take for Me to Be Seen as an American?” July 18). Unfortunately, racism and xenophobia are part of our American heritage and can be experienced by almost anyone, of any background, in almost any community comprising residents of almost any ethnic or national origin. Sadly, a significant percentage of us don’t comprehend our own history or our national principles as embodied in our Constitution, and seemingly have no desire to. One must feed the soul by building a community of friends.

Liz Singley / Kingston, Tennessee

I am sorry that as an American who strives to be American in every way, Pham is presented with such prejudice. May his piece help those of us who are not prejudiced to understand better and act in defense of one who is being so badly mistreated.

Carol Filicchia / Londonderry, New Hampshire

Upon reading Pham’s journey, I noticed two remarkably impressive accomplishments. Pham reached the upper echelon of the private sector, in banking. Also, he is now a director in the public sector, with the transportation department. He truly achieved the American dream. Do not let a few knuckleheads distract from that.

John Teodor Bodnar / New Haven

After reading Pham’s piece about being “American,” I felt most powerfully one emotion: shame. We should all be ashamed of the way he and his family have been treated. We should be ashamed that this type of behavior even exists in a country that is supposed to be founded upon the ideals of freedom and equality. After more than 200 years of “talking the talk,” it is time we “walk the walk.”

Phil Rogers / Beverly

Pham’s story is heartbreaking. It is painful to see prejudice and downright hatred in this country’s supposed melting pot. I trust he knows there are people who value his successes and contributions. In my decades as a second-generation American, I have seen more acceptance and understanding, slow though it may be. I pray that those who harasses other humans come to realize that we all bleed red.

Mary O’Connor / Boston

Tracing Your Roots

Desire’ Jackson-Crosby’s Connections reminded me of my DNA search and experience (“What DNA Can’t Tell Me About My Black Ancestors,” July 18). My mother was adopted and I always wondered about her background. Instead of discovering her roots, I found out that my father was not my biological father, so even the half of my heritage I thought I knew wasn’t mine after all. I know of only one living relative who shares my blood. For some of us, some questions are better left unanswered.

Elizabeth Gomes / Beverly

I read this with great interest, as I am an adoptive parent, with three “natural” children as well. Over the years, beginning in 1974 with our 10-month-old daughter, this has come up. Finding anything about her “natural” family has been unsuccessful. We have come to appreciate what the author writes in her last sentence, that what truly matters is “what I have already inherited from my ancestors: love, resilience, joy, and pride.” To have this be inclusive for all children, whether “birth” or adopted, I would change the word ancestors to family.

Barbara Harting / Framingham

