For sale: Houses with guest suites

LOT SIZE 0.11 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $555,000 in 2020

PROS Enter this 1950 Garrison Colonial through the side door, into an updated kitchen with hardwood floors, two-toned cabinets, stainless appliances, and butcher block counters. In the adjacent dining room, a cast-iron wood stove sits on a whitewashed brick hearth. A living room, office, and newer bath round out the first floor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in cedar closet, and a balcony. A first-floor in-law apartment includes a full kitchen, bath, bedroom, and living area with sliders to a shared deck. The laundry is in the basement.

CONS No garage, and there are high-voltage cables about a block away.

Janice Lee, JYP Realty, 978-806-6023, JYPre.com

6 Old Road, Salem Handout

$949,000

88 WAVERLY STREET / ARLINGTON

88 Waverly Street, Arlington Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,574

LOT SIZE 0.14 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3.5

LAST SOLD FOR $34,500 in 1975

PROS On a leafy street near Dallin Elementary School, this 1927 Colonial charms with its farmer’s porch, exposed rafter tails, and neatly landscaped yard and patio. Left of the entry, the living and dining rooms have hardwood floors; there’s a small sunroom or office off the latter with a window seat. The family room beyond opens to a kitchen with a breakfast bar and nearby half bath. French doors lead to a one-bedroom guest apartment with separate entry, kitchenette, and accessible bath. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings with skylights, a walk-in closet, and updated bath. Three more bedrooms share a bath and laundry closet. CONS Sold as-is due to needed HVAC and roof work.

Carol Ryerson-Greeley, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 781-354-4792, carolgreeley.com

The one-bedroom guest apartment has its own separate entry. Handout

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.