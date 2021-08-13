Aisha Shepard believed in the justice system. Now her family hopes her faith will be affirmed.

Shepard was one of six people shot early Monday on Irma Street in Dorchester at what residents said was a large party celebrating Jamaican Independence Day. Shepard, 38, was the lone fatality. No arrests have been made, Boston police said Friday.

Aisha Shepard, who was killed Monday in Dorchester, believed in the criminal justice system. Now her family wants to see her faith affirmed.

“Our family is truly heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Aisha,’’ Shepard’s family said in a statement provided to the Globe. “We wish she was still rightfully by our side.”

Shepard was a Roxbury resident and the mother of three girls, the oldest of whom is 17 years, her family said. “Her three daughters are now motherless due to this senseless crime,’’ the family said.

Shepard was the oldest girl among her 11 siblings, relatives said. Shepard was raised and lived in Boston for most of her life although she had spent some time also living in Alabama. The family is gathering in Boston this week to prepare for funeral services.

Shepard had earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice and had recently enrolled in Simmons University where she was planning to obtain her bachelor’s degree in the field, the family said.

“She believed in the justice system and we know the Boston police are working tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this heinous crime,” her family said. “We would like to see a semblance of justice and due process at work for Aisha and the five other victims.”

According to police, the shooting took place near 27 Irma St. around 12:29 a.m. Monday.

A large group, neighbors said, had gathered to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day. The party happens every yearr Rmnants of the occasion — two porta-potties and a number of tents in the backyard, and a smattering of red Solo cups and beer bottles — lingered Monday.

People at the house declined to comment earlier this week.

Shena Diaz was in the backyard just before midnight when the shooting started out front on the street. “It went for so long,” said Diaz. “The shots just kept coming, and I was standing there like ‘When are the police going to come? They won’t stop shooting.’”

Shepard’s family asked anyone with information about her murder to contact authorities.

“Aisha was in love with life and the people in her life,’' her family said. “There is no rest for our family knowing that Aisha’s murderer is still at large.’'

