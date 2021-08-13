Alleged killer of Alicia Heywood arraigned as family, friends look on

Heywood’s supporters wore purple shirts displaying her likeness Friday as they filled the courtroom’s front row and choked back tears as a prosecutor described the brazen attack to a judge. Heywood’s 18-year-old daughter, Aleaja Damiani, broke down.

Akil S. Jackson, 41, of Mattapan, was ordered held without bail more than two weeks after he allegedly gunned down Heywood outside the Roslindale pharmacy where she worked.

With clenched fists and welling tears, family and friends of Alicia N. Heywood watched Friday as her estranged boyfriend was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of murdering her.

They said the loss of the loving, boisterous woman they all knew and loved has still not set in.

Advertisement

“I just can’t believe she’s gone” said Cristina Moschella, one of Heywood’s closest friends. “She was so much to so many of us for so long.”

Heywood, 42, was killed outside of her workplace, Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale, hours after a fight with Jackson.

Jackson showed up outside the pharmacy in a gray Cadillac Escalade on the afternoon of July 29 and allegedly shot Heywood in the chest multiple times after she got into the vehicle with him. She died hours later in a hospital.

Jackson, who has a long history of domestic violence and weapons charges, according to court documents, immediately fled the scene of the shooting, triggering a two-week long manhunt.

Alicia N. Heywood in family photo. Heywood was murdered in Roslindale July 29 allegedly by her estranged boyfriend, Alix S. Jackson. handout

He was captured Wednesday in West Bridgewater, where he had allegedly violated a restraining order before turning a gun on himself when confronted by police, prosecutors said.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to numerous gun charges and a charge of violating an abuse prevention order in Brockton District Court Thursday in connection with the West Bridgewater incident. Bail on those charges was set at $100,000.

On Friday, prosecutors said he is too dangerous to be released.

Advertisement

“If the individual before you is left on the street, there is all possibility that this individual will never be held responsible for the murder of Ms. Heywood,” said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Hickman.

Heywood, her family and friends said, could light up a room. They still break a smile as they reflect on the decades spent with her in Hyde Park. The details of one particular trip to Las Vegas that they won’t divulge. The love she gave to everyone.

“She was compassionate,” said Damiani, Heywood’s daughter. “She was able to love people even who treated her like crap. She honestly gave me the kind of love that I’ve always wanted to find from someone.”

The judge’s decision to hold Jackson without bail Friday was “a relief,” her aunt, Susan George, said. But the loss of a woman beloved by so many looms large.

“When justice actually prevails and [Jackson] is in jail wasting away for the rest of his life, then we’ll be at peace,” said Tushein Thompson, a self-described “sister by love” to Heywood. “But not right now.”





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.