Boston is losing its Black population, new census data show, even as it could elect its first Black mayor

Although the city’s population has been increasing overall, the number of Black people has been dropping steadily, with 8,809 fewer in 2020 than in 2010.

Black Bostonians made up 19.1 percent of the city’s population in 2020. That’s down from 22.3 percent in 2010 and 23.8 percent in 2000.

There are fewer Black people living in Boston than a decade ago, according to new data released by the US Census Bureau.

Like the rest of the country, Boston is becoming more diverse, with the proportion of Asian, Hispanic, and multiracial residents increasing. But the proportion of Black people in the city has gone down at almost the same pace as Boston’s white population.

Advertisement

The percentage of Black people in Boston dropped by 2.3 percentage points in 2020 from 2010, compared to 2.4 percentage points for white people.

The new data was released as Boston is on the cusp of perhaps electing a Black mayor for the first time, in a historic race in which none of the main candidates are white men.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who was serving as City Council president, became the city’s first Black and first woman mayor this year when she took over from Martin J. Walsh, who left to be US labor secretary. She is running for a full term, alongside two other Black candidates, City Councilor Andrea Campbell and former chief of economic development, John Barros. Two other women of color are also in race, City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.





Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.