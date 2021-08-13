Boston police sergeant arrested on drunk driving charge following crash in Boston

The posting provided no other details, and State Police did not post any information about the arrest on its webpage or social media sites.

Byrne was arrested by State Police, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Boston Police Sergeant Patrick E. Byrne was arrested on a drunk driving charge following a single car crash in Boston on Wednesday, the department said.

Police did not say if Byrne was injured during the crash.

He has been placed on administrative duty and the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards has been notified, the department said.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, who is acting as the commissioner, said in a statement that this “arrest does not diminish the hard work of the men and women of the Boston Police Department.”

He added, “the Boston Police Department works tirelessly to build a reputation of serving with honor, integrity and service to our residents. The BPD holds its officers the highest standards and takes this matter seriously.”

The case is pending in Boston Municipal Court, records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.





