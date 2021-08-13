Coyote that bit 3-year-old on North Herring Cove Beach did not have rabies, National Park Service says

“We don’t believe the family of this child was feeding the coyote,’’ she said. “They were just sitting on a beach blanket.”

Leslie Reynolds, deputy superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, said in a telephone interview that the victim was a 3-year-old girl who was sitting with her family on a blanket on Wednesday evening.

The coyote that bit a child at North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown this week did not have rabies, the National Park Service said Friday.

The coyote was shot and killed by a ranger who responded to the beach and its carcass was recovered Thursday. Reynolds said the animal was tested for rabies - and the results were negative for the virus.

Advertisement

“That’s good news. She doesn’t have to go through” treatment for rabies, said Reynolds.

The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital Wednesday night for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Reynolds said rangers are investigating whether the Herring Cove coyote is the same animal that menaced a woman walking on Race Point Beach last month, an encounter that was partially captured on video

The coyote at Race Point Beach was driven off with the help of passing fishermen.

Rangers regularly try to discourage coyotes who come into close contact with human-created sources of food by hazing them with shouts and loud noises. And that sometimes works. But if a coyote learns where fishermen drop fish guts or where campers and picnickers gather, it becomes increasingly difficult to convince the animal to leave, according to the park service.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.