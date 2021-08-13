It’s officially a heat wave as mercury climbs to 90 in Boston

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for most of Southern New England, except for the eastern slopes of the Berkshires, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

A heat wave in New England is defined as at least three consecutive days of temperatures of 90 or more. The high temperature in Boston was 93 on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday.

It’s official. We’re in the third heat wave of the year. The temperature in Boston climbed to 90 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are warning that “hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.”

The forecast for Boston is for a high temperature of 91, but other areas in the state are expected to see temperatures up into the mid-90s. Combine that with the humidity and it will feel as hot as 103, forecasters said.

People should “take it easy, stay cool & hydrated especially if you’re heading outdoors,” forecasters said in a Facebook post.

Environmental authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island also issued air quality alerts, warning of high levels of ozone.

Forecasters say a few thunderstorms are possible in the heat of the day in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night.

Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures peaking in the high 80s in some areas. Another round of thunderstorms is possible.

“It might not be quite as hot tomorrow, but we’ll get some relief on Sunday,” said weather service meteorologist Rob Megnia.

After a cool down for a few days, another bout of summer heat and humidity is possible by the middle or latter part of next week, forecasters said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.