Large truck crashes into roof of Sumner Tunnel

A large truck struck the roof of the Sumner Tunnel Friday evening, briefly closing a lane, State Police said.
All lanes were reopened by 9 p.m. Officials are still investigating how the “overheight” vehicle struck the roof, State Police said on Twitter.
The agency’s commercial vehicle enforcement section is investigating, the tweet said.
State transportation officials also responded to investigate the damage.
No further information was available.
