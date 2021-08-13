Man arrested in Rockland after lengthy police pursuit

The pursuit began in Taunton, where troopers and local police arrived at a home where Acevedo was believed to be.

Giovanni Acevedo, 47, of Woburn, was arrested after a brief standoff with police, State Police said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

A man was arrested in Rockland on six outstanding warrants after authorities followed him through six different communities south of Boston as he tried to evade capture Friday, State Police said.

Taunton police and State troopers converged on the residence and discovered Acevedo sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Mercedes sedan.

Acevedo drove over the front lawn and bushes, nearly striking officers, and fled the scene, State Police said. A “Be On the Lookout ‘’ for his vehicle broadcast was made to all area police departments.

Troopers found the Mercedes and followed it onto Interstate 495 southbound, but were not in pursuit at that time, State Police said. The troopers were then authorized by State Police headquarters to pursue Acevedo.

He exited I-495 and drove onto Route 24 northbound before turning onto Route 104 in Bridgewater, where he pulled into a Home Depot parking lot. A police cruiser did not pursue into the lot, but saw the vehicle leave the lot at a separate entrance/egress and return to Route 24 southbound.

The cruiser then lost sight of the vehicle, State Police said. Raynham police saw Acevedo at 12:41 p.m. and began pursuing him, according to the statement.

Local authorities continued pursuing him through Raynham, Bridgewater, East Bridgewater and Hanson but he evaded capture, State Police said. About 30-minutes later an unmarked cruiser saw Acevedo on Route 53 in Pembroke and followed him into Hanover.

Acevedo drove onto Route 139 in Hanover and a State Police helicopter was called to assist, State Police said. Hanover police began pursuing Acevedo and Rockland police were laid stop sticks in his path at the town-line, the statement said.

Acevedo drove the Mercedes off the roadway at the town line in order to avoid the stop sticks, but his vehicle became disabled near the intersection of Route 139 and Bishop Lane in Rockland, State Police said.

Acevedo refused to exit the vehicle and State Police established a perimeter around him and shut down Route 139, State Police said. A State Police STOP Team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, but Acevedo surrendered about 20-minutes later, before they arrived.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation, State Police said. He is expected to face charges as a result of the pursuit. The exact charges were not known Friday evening.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.