Map: See how each R.I. town has changed according to new census data

Following a national trend, Rhode Island became more diverse, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

The maps below show that the Ocean State has seen a jump in Hispanic and Latino residents from 12.4 percent in 2010 to 16.6 percent of the state population. You can see the percent change in population since 2010, or explore each town’s demographic changes individually. The towns that shrunk the most are redder; those that grew are greener.