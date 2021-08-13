Newton community groups to launch food insecurity awareness week starting Aug. 22

Running through Aug. 28, NewtonEats is being organized by groups including NewCommunity Inc., Newton Food Pantry, Centre Street Food Pantry, Lasell University, Newton Community Farm, and the city of Newton.

“Food insecurity is right here in our backyard... the lack of being able to have a meal everyday, or have nutrition everyday, it happens right in front of you,” said The Rev. Devlin Scott, pastor of NewCity Church and founder of the nonprofit NewCommunity Inc. “We really want to raise that awareness [and] help people understand what food insecurity looks like.”

The economic turmoil wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic has led a group of local organizations to launch Newton’s Food Insecurity Awareness Week starting Aug. 22 to help advocate for those who face barriers to accessing fresh, nutritious food.

Advertisement

The week’s events include a free showing of “A Place at the Table,” a documentary film on food insecurity, on the City Hall lawn starting at 7:30 p.m. Other events include a community meal at the Hyde Community Center, a class hosted by Newton Community Farm, and a family food fair at City Hall. To RSVP for the film and other Food Insecurity Awareness Week events, visit www.newcommunity.cc/newtoneats.

The local effort in Newton comes as surveys show many Massachusetts residents have experienced hunger during the pandemic. In May, the Greater Boston Food Bank estimated 1.6 million adults in the state experienced food insecurity.

The MassINC Polling Group, in June, reported nearly half of more than 10,000 Massachusetts parents and guardians surveyed reported their families experienced hunger during the health crisis.

In Newton, NewCommunity is also working to convert a former bank vault at 1175 Walnut St. in Newton Highlands into a multi-use community space. That project would include the proposed MadeNew Café + Shoppe, a kitchen and coffee shop that would offer a pay-what-you-can pricing structure. NewCommunity is seeking contributions to help build the project, Scott said.

Advertisement

The cafe would work in concert with the city’s existing food pantries and other service organizations to provide support for those who need it, according to Scott.

“We really don’t have a space that is addressing food insecurity along the lines of meals... a place for people to go to get a hot meal,” Scott said. “A place you can go where there is community, there is dignity, there is belonging.”

“We all feel that when we gather around a table... we all know that food brings us together in a way nothing else really does,” Scott said.

Dr. Regina Wu, president of the Newton Food Pantry, said the pandemic brought to light the widening gap that is occurring in communities across the country where the rising cost of living left many people with fewer savings in the bank. When some people in that situation faces an obstacle like a job loss, they may not have the financial resources to help them bridge the gap.

“Food pantries became a real safety net,” Wu said.

Even with the vital role played by food pantries, there are still barriers limiting access to fresh, nutritious food for some people, according to Wu. There must also be other efforts alongside pantries to help people, she said, pointing to the proposed pay-what-you-can cafe and Newton’s Freedge program as other opportunities to access healthy food.

Advertisement

In Newton, there are residents who are working multiple jobs to provide care for their families and put food on their tables.

“Having the ability to go to a pay-what-you-can cafe is another way to serve someone a hot meal, allowing them to feel dignity, and the compassion and caring of the community,” Wu said.

Rose Saia, the pantry manager at the Centre Street Food Pantry, said those who face food insecurity also face other issues, such as the costs of housing, medical care, transportation, and child care.

“In Newton and neighboring cities, those with the least amount of money to spend on food have limited places to shop and eat that they can afford,” Saia said. “Local supermarkets donate fresh food close to its expiration dates to both food pantries. For many who are food insecure, Centre Street and Newton Food Pantry are the only way they can get local supermarket fresh and prepared food into their homes.”

Saia praised the collaboration among local organizations working to end food insecurity in Newton.

“Newton is a diverse, engaged community that possesses the will and resources to eliminate food insecurity for its residents,” she said. “That’s an astonishing and exciting goal to imagine.”

Local work to eliminate food insecurity extends beyond local pantries, and includes other organizations, such as Newton Community Farm, which donates a portion of the food grown on the farm to the Newton Food Pantry, according to Sue Bottino, the farm’s executive director. Bottino leads the nonprofit that manages the farm, which is located on city-owned land along Nahanton Street.

Advertisement

Bottino said she is grateful to have an opportunity to participate in the food insecurity awareness week.

“We are a community resource, and we believe very strongly in outreach to the community and being here for people who need us,” she said. “There’s a lot we can do in our community to provide support for our neighbors.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.