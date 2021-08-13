Police searching for man wanted in double-stabbing in Woburn

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman and another man in Woburn last week, the Middlesex district attorney office and the Woburn Police Department announced Friday.

Tyler Olivier, 24, of Woburn is wanted by police on two counts of assault to murder, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney’s office said.

Woburn police officers responded to a Washington Street residence on Aug. 4 about 10:50 p.m. where they found a man and a woman both suffering stab and slash wounds to their head and face, the district attorney’s office said.