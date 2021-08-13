Remember Ryan Gomes? He’s about to shake up basketball

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend “Untold: Malice at the Palace” on Netflix. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 157,188 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 268 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 3.5 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,744. There were 89 people in the hospital, and 667,009 residents were fully vaccinated.

Leading off

Ryan Gomes is Providence College basketball’s all-time leading scorer, and more importantly, he forced former UConn coach Jim Calhoun into one of the greatest tirades from any coach in sports history.

Now Gomes has the chance to change college (and maybe pro) basketball forever.

Gomes has joined the coaching staff of Overtime Elite, a new Atlanta-based basketball program that plans to recruit top prospects between the ages of 16 and 18 and pay them a minimum of $100,000 a season instead of playing college basketball.

Overtime Elite will run as a basketball league that also offers high-level coaching and an educational experience that includes financial literacy training. If a player doesn’t go on to play professional basketball, the organization will also pay up to $100,000 for their college tuition (they would not be eligible to play college basketball).

Dan Porter, a former head of digital at William Morris Endeavor, confirmed that Gomes has signed on as a coach during a recent podcast interview with Fox Sports’ host Colin Cowherd. He also said Kevin Ollie, who won a national championship coaching UConn, will be the head coach and director of player development.

The debate over paying college athletes has been playing out for several decades, and in recent years a handful of basketball players have chosen to play overseas or in the NBA G League rather than in college. The US Supreme Court recently ruled that players can sign paid endorsement deals and retain their college scholarships.

But in targeting teenagers, the Overtime Elite program is going to offer a relatively lucrative option to players before they even consider college. If it’s a success, it’s possible you’ll see more and more players skipping college to prepare for their NBA careers.

Of course, Overtime Elite, the G League, and every other option that could emerge will be missing one key element: March Madness. There is still no better way for a young player to raise their profile than going on a big run in the NCAA Tournament on national television.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Rhode Island’s Hispanic or Latino population grew by nearly 40 percent over the past decade, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday. Read more.

⚓ Providence is seeing an uptick in homicides and shootings in 2021, but the city is not unique. Places like Hartford and New Haven, which are both smaller in population, have each seen more homicides than Providence this year. Read more.

⚓ Two men attached themselves to cars and blocked the entrance to the Raytheon plant in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on Thursday morning, leading to a four-hour ordeal in the blazing heat. Read more.

⚓ Starting next week, all employees who work in the office of Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will have to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative test every week, to continue working in his office. Read more.

What's on tap today

⚓ At 11:30 a.m. in Providence, US Senator Jack Reed is scheduled to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was just passed by the Senate and what it means for Rhode Island.

⚓ The top high school and prep basketball players in Rhode Island are competing to be considered the best shooter in the state on Saturday in the “A Shot For Life Challenge.” My money is on Ned Fitzpatrick.

⚓ Need something fun to do this weekend? Check out the Pageant for Providence, an artistic walking tour of the city.

