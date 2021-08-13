Rhode Islanders are happy as clams to meet ‘Chowdah’ and ‘Clamcake’

But that’s what a former Middletown couple who are now living in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., did, catching the attention of Rhode Islanders past and present in a Facebook group.

Nothing says I grew up in Rhode Island like naming your dogs “Chowdah” and “Clamcake.”

Cheryl and Brendon LeBlanc, formerly of Middletown, R.I., named their two new rescue dogs "Clamcake" and "Chowdah" in honor of their home state.

After joining the group about a week ago, Brendon LeBlanc decided to make his first contribution to the group called “Grew Up In Rhode Island” by posting a picture of his new puppies.

The post was an instant hit.

Rhode Islanders currently living in the Ocean State and abroad welcomed Clamcake and Chowdah, some posting pictures of their own dogs named for state favorites.

Advertisement

Commenter Linda Dieguez told LeBlanc she named her dog “Lil Rhody,” and that she left Rhode Island for Florida in 1999. He was a Christmas gift from her husband.

Lynda Palmieri, now of Sarasota, Florida, also named her dog “Rhody.”

And Stephanie Hines Ferreira, a former Providence resident living in Phoenix, anointed her dogs “Quahog” and “Steamer” after Rhode Island’s tasty clams.

LeBlanc and his wife, Cheryl, were raised near the beach in Middletown. They joined the Facebook group for its familiar pictures of Rhode Island, particularly Aquidneck Island, Second Beach in Middletown, and popular foods like Awful Awfuls at Newport Creamery and coffee milk.

LeBlanc said he came up with the idea for the names after adopting a puppy last year that he named Ricky. He said if he ever got two dogs, he’d name them Clamcake and Chowdah.

His wife saw a social media post by a dog rescue and applied for the two short-haired brown puppies with trademark pointy ears and big eyes. The LeBlancs were picked from hundreds of applicants and welcomed the puppies home.

The couple now has 10 dogs who race around their three-quarter-acre, fenced-in backyard outside Raleigh. The two Chihuahuas fit right in.

Advertisement

LeBlanc’s Facebook post has garnered more than 3,800 likes, 600 comments, and 100 shares as of Thursday morning.

You could say Rhode Islanders like Clamcake and Chowdah.

LeBlanc and his wife both work at veterinary hospitals. They moved to North Carolina shortly after his wife graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1995.

“We grew up on Aquidneck Island,” Brendon LeBlanc said. “We could walk to the beach. We miss the ocean. We have the ocean here, but we’re in Raleigh. It’s 2 1/2 hours away.”

Considering naming your dog? Other possible Rhode Island foods that would make good dog names: Stuffies, Lobstuh, Johnnycakes, Doughboys, Del, Chip, Awful Awful, and of course, Calimari.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.