Scott Brown, back on the job market

He recently became the Dean of New England Law Boston.. And even more recently — earlier this week, just eight months into his tenure - Brown quit his new job. That is an embarrassment for the school and its many proud alumni, and should be for Brown as well.

You remember Brown, the once-obscure state senator from Wrentham who talked his way into a US Senate seat in 2012, and then promptly lost it.

The next chapter in the charmed life of Scott K. Brown is unfolding just a bit ahead of schedule.

His resignation letter, obtained by The Globe, sounds no such note, however, suggesting that his departure was driven by creative differences.

Advertisement

“It has become clear that my vision for the future of NELB differs with that of the Board of Directors,” Brown wrote. “As we head into a new academic year during an ongoing pandemic, the students and faculty of NELB deserve a leadership team united on all fronts, focused only on their collective success and that of the law school.”

Honestly, the biggest surprise was that Brown had landed the job in the first place. Sure, he’s an attorney. But little about his suggests a good fit for the Ivory Tower, and, a graduate of Tufts and Boston College Law, he’d had no previous ties to the school.

Still, if there’s one thing Brown has provided adept at , it’s finding places to land.

Since his days as the 41st Republican senator, he’s worked at a big downtown law firm, and run unsuccessfully for Senate candidate in his native New Hampshire. He also had what looked like a very enjoyable stint as US ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, appointed to one of the planet’s least stressful-sounding jobs by the former occupant of the White House.

Advertisement

It isn’t hard to understand why Brown keeps landing on his feet. He’s telegenic, charming when he wants to be, and well-spoken. Reportedly, he’s good at convincing people that he will be good for their business. He’s just the kind of person people have in mind when they talk about “failing upward.”

His latest move remains shrouded in mystery. Brown has said nothing publicly, and even his resignation letter doesn’t really lay out why he decided to pull the plug so quickly.

There are rumblings that Brown left because he wants to return to politics, which makes sense. His path to re-entry isn’t clear though. Leaving aside the fact that he lost his last two races, neither Massachusetts US Senate seat will be on the ballot for years. Maybe he’ll run for governor if Charlie Baker decides not to seek a third term? That seems way too speculative to explain quitting a job he had just landed.

Perhaps Brown and his new bosses weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on the school’s direction. Then again, maybe Brown isn’t the first former pol to discover - how can I put this politely? - that he isn’t all that keen on holding a conventional job.

Senators and ambassadors mostly do what they want to do. They set their own schedules. They don’t answer to anyone, outside of that amorphous authority known as “the voters.” They don’t have demanding clients, or boards of directors to answer to. Much less faculty committees or activist student groups who expect to be taken seriously.

Advertisement

I’m speculating, but it’s possible that all sides underestimated the scale of the transition here. Running a law school is a serious job, and Brown hasn’t had one of those in a while.

There’s probably a lesson to be drawn here about star power. Brown has name recognition, a deep well of contacts, and he has raised millions of dollars in support of his own ambitions. All of those, in theory, are good qualities in a law school president. But they don’t address whether he could actually, you know, run a school.

Still, this we know for certain: Scott Brown will be back. Because he always comes back. There is one thing he clearly cannot get enough of, and that’s his own political celebrity.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.