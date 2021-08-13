Structural issues force evacuation of Belmont apartment building

Structural issues forced the evacuation of about 40 residents of an apartment building in Belmont Friday afternoon, a fire official said.
The fire department helped to evacuate residents of the seven-story building at 125 Trapelo Road around 12:30 p.m., Belmont Fire Capt. Scott Spuria said.
The issues were discovered by an engineer hired by the building’s manager after residents noticed problems, he said.
Town property records show the building is owned by 125 Trapelo LLC. There are about 40 to 42 apartments and condominiums in the building, Spurria said.
The Red Cross is assisting residents to find temporary housing, he said.
Advertisement
Belmont town officials could not be reached for comment Friday evening.
No further information was available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.