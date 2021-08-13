Two shark sightings reported off of Cape Cod beaches Friday morning

The conservancy tracks sharks swimming in waters off the Cape through sightings reported by towns or people, or if a tagged shark is detected by receivers the group has planted off several area beaches. The Sharktivity app sends alerts when “a white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach.” Some unconfirmed sightings reported by the conservancy turn out to be seals or other types of sharks.

A shark named “Gannon” was detected at a buoy off Newcomb Hollow Beach at 9:52 a.m., according to an alert from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. A short time later at 10:56 a.m., a shark was spotted about 50 yards off of Nauset Beach’s southern drive-on area, according to the app.

Two white shark sightings were reported off of beaches in Wellfleet and Orleans on Friday morning.

Earlier on Friday, a shark named “Mueller” was detected by a buoy off the Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro at 8:12 a.m.

Friday’s sightings and detections come after a number of shark were reported along the Cape in the past week.

On Thursday, the buoy off of the Head of the Meadow Beach detected four different sharks. A shark called “3092″ in the Sharktivity app was detected at 6:29 a.m.; one called “White Shark 2020_08″ was detected there at 7:19 am.; another shark called “White Shark 2017_04″ was detected at 2:01 p.m.; and “Salty” was picked up by the buoy at 7:31 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, two great white sharks were spotted about 20 yards off of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

And on Sunday, a man who was fishing at the popular Cape Cod beach hooked a great white on his fishing line. He told the Globe he estimated the shark was about 12 feet long.

Shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod peak in August into early fall.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.