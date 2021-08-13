Woman burned, 28 displaced, after laundry machine explodes in Winthrop

A woman was severely burned after a laundry machine exploded late Thursday night in the basement of a Winthrop residential building, displacing 28 residents, according to the fire department.

Winthrop firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at 5 Irwin St. at 10:56 p.m., a statement from the fire department said.

The woman, 57, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Her condition was not known Friday evening.