Woman burned, 28 displaced, after laundry machine explodes in Winthrop

A woman was severely burned after a laundry machine exploded late Thursday night in the basement of a Winthrop residential building, displacing 28 residents, according to the fire department.
Winthrop firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at 5 Irwin St. at 10:56 p.m., a statement from the fire department said.
The woman, 57, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Her condition was not known Friday evening.
Upon arrival, firefighters determined a laundry machine in the basement was the source of the explosion.
The fire department and building commissioner ruled the 14-unit building uninhabitable following the explosion, which caused damage to all floors , the statement said.
Advertisement
The displaced residents have been temporarily placed in hotels, the department said.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by by Winthrop Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.