Cuomo impeachment probe suspended

Cuomo, whose resignation will take effect later this month, said Tuesday that he would step down after a report from the New York state attorney general found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. The Assembly had been investigating the same allegations, among others, and began to move quickly toward impeachment once the report was released.

Carl Heastie, speaker of the Assembly, said the inquiry is moot since its main objective was to determine whether Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, should remain in office. Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, also said he believed lawmakers did not have the constitutional authority to impeach a governor who was no longer in power.

NEW YORK — The leader of the New York state Assembly announced Friday that lawmakers will suspend their impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his resignation earlier this week over sexual harassment allegations.

Heastie said the impeachment investigation, which was being led by the Judiciary Committee, “did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor.”

Heastie said the evidence was related not only to the sexual harassment claims but also to Cuomo’s potential misuse of state resources in putting together the governor’s book on leadership, which he wrote during the pandemic last year in a $5.1 million deal. Heastie also said there was evidence of “misleading disclosure” of data on nursing home deaths.

“This evidence, we believe, could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned,” Heastie said in a statement.

Heastie said he had asked Assembly member Charles Lavine, chair of the Judiciary Committee, to turn over all the evidence to the “relevant investigatory authorities.”

The US attorney for the Eastern District of New York also has been investigating the Cuomo administration’s attempt to obscure the full death toll of nursing home residents during the pandemic. At least five local prosecutors — in Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau, and Oswego — have opened investigations into the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo.

Heastie’s announcement came after several days of debate among legislators over whether to pursue impeachment.

Even after Cuomo’s resignation, Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers, especially those from the party’s vocal left wing, had been pushing to hold an impeachment vote, saying they wanted to hold Cuomo accountable. Some of the women who had accused Cuomo, including Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, had also voiced their support for impeachment in recent days.

If Cuomo had been impeached in the Assembly and then convicted in a Senate trial, lawmakers would have had the option of barring him from running for state office again.

But it remained unclear under the state Constitution, which provides little guidance on impeachment, whether the Legislature could impeach an official who had already left office. Lawmakers could have rushed to impeach Cuomo before his resignation took effect, but the trial would have still taken place after he left office, raising constitutional concerns. (New York Times)

Republicans battle over conservative credentials

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough.

The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances, and defended former president Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.

‘’Enough is enough,’’ he wrote in a May 28 Twitter post. ‘’We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology.’’

But at a GOP fundraiser in Illinois on Wednesday night, the Texan clashed with a fellow Republican after Crenshaw told the crowd the 2020 election was not stolen and the results would not be overturned. Trump falsely claimed he won the race long after the electoral college backed the winner, President Biden, and dozens of judges rejected claims of election fraud.

‘’Don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost. It’s not,’’ Crenshaw told the crowd.

Bobby Piton, a Republican US Senate candidate in Illinois, disagreed. In a 54-second clip posted to his campaign’s YouTube account, Piton can be seen interrupting Crenshaw, saying he has ‘’plenty of proof’' the presidential election was stolen and the outcome would be reversed.

‘’You’re wrong,’’ Piton said repeatedly, talking over Crenshaw. ‘’You watch . . . you’re going to see firsthand.’’

‘’I’m not wrong,’’ the congressman responded. ‘’Five different states? Hundreds of thousands of votes? You’re kidding yourself.’’

In Piton’s video description section on YouTube, his campaign called Crenshaw a RINO, meaning a Republican in name only, a political slur used against GOP officials not considered conservative enough. The campaign lumped in Crenshaw with others Piton considers RINOs: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump because of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

On Twitter, Piton went further, saying Crenshaw — who served as a Navy SEAL and lost an eye in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan — seemed to be ‘’crossing over to traitor status.’’

Piton is a managing partner at a financial planning and investment firm. After the 2020 election, he emerged as a key figure in the audit of ballots in Arizona, part of a campaign to amplify baseless claims of election fraud.

Piton has also been linked to QAnon, the baseless theory that claims Trump is fighting Satan-worshipping pedophiles — including celebrities and prominent Democrats, though the candidate told the Daily Beast ‘’he didn’t know much’' about the movement. (Washington Post)

More questions on DeJoy’s dealings

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy purchased up to $305,000 in bonds from an investment firm whose managing partner also chairs the US Postal Service’s governing board, the independent body responsible for evaluating DeJoy’s performance.

Between October and April, DeJoy purchased 11 bonds from Brookfield Asset Management each worth between $1,000 and $15,000, or $15,000 and $50,000, according to DeJoy’s financial disclosure paperwork. Ron Bloom, a Brookfield senior executive who manages the firm’s private equity division, has served on the postal board since 2019 and was elected its chairman in February.

DeJoy’s financial adviser purchased the bonds on the open market, Postal Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams said, and Bloom manages a division of Brookfield separate from the one that sells public securities.

Two ethics experts interviewed about the transaction disagreed over whether the bond purchases could cause conflict of interest issues in the agency’s top ranks. One argued the transactions raise questions about oversight and governance at the nation’s mail service, which has taken on newfound prominence during the coronavirus pandemic and after the November election, in which nearly half of all voters cast their ballots through the mail. The other said financial connections between government officials could give off the appearance of conflicts without necessarily causing ethics problems.

Other elements of DeJoy’s financial ties have drawn close examination from ethics watchdogs. DeJoy-controlled companies lease four office buildings to global shipping behemoth XPO Logistics, DeJoy’s former company. XPO pays DeJoy more than $2 million annually in rent, The Washington Post previously reported. Brookfield also owns more than $500,000 in shares of XPO, according to its securities filings. (Washington Post)



