How do you know if you’re immunocompromised and may qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot? It’s complicated

According to the late-night FDA announcement, the extra dose applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable to the virus because of organ transplants, certain cancers, or “other disorders.” This high-risk group represents about 3 percent of US adults, according to the announcement. These individuals have weakened immune systems for a variety of reasons, from a history of cancer to the use of certain medications such as steroids, according to the FDA.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday broadened its emergency use authorization for the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimens made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third shot.

Advertisement

Experts caution, however, that it is not yet exactly clear who should consider the third dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to formally recommend the extra shots for certain immune-compromised groups on Friday after a meeting with outside advisors. CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the decision Friday afternoon, according to federal health officials who spoke to the Washington Post.

The FDA did determine that transplant recipients and others “with a similar level of compromised immunity” can receive a third dose from Pfizer or Moderna at least 28 days after getting their second shot, according to the Thursday announcement. The announcement did not mention immune-compromised people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

At a White House press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Walensky commented on the impending announcement. She said some immune-compromised people may not have had an adequate immune response to two doses of a vaccine, and an additional dose could help bolster it.

Walensky cited a study out of Canada, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, that found that a third dose of Moderna’s vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients, showing “there’s an enhanced antibody response after an additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in some immunocompromised people.”

Advertisement

Another recent study of more than 650 transplant recipients found that just over half harbored virus-fighting antibodies after two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. And another study of people with rheumatoid arthritis and similar autoimmune diseases found only those who use particular medications have very poor vaccine responses.

The American Association of Kidney Patients released a statement early Friday thanking the FDA “for incorporating the unique insights of America’s kidney transplant recipients and the medical professionals who care for them in their authorization of a third vaccine dose.”

The association said initial vaccines generated “few or no antibodies or protections” for kidney transplant patients. “Hopefully, today’s FDA action will help move these highly vulnerable patients to a greater level of protection,” the statement said.

Many scientists argue, however, that the immunocompromised population is too diverse to uniformly recommend additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the New York Times. Some high-risk individuals may be protected by the standard vaccine dosage, despite their conditions, and others may be poorly shielded by the vaccines, but unable to benefit from an additional shot.

Discussions about booster shots have become increasingly urgent as the Delta variant takes a hold on many parts of the country, and some studies show a waning of the vaccine’s protection over time.

In addition to formally recommending the extra shots for certain immune-compromised groups, the CDC advisory panel is scheduled to discuss what kind of evidence would be needed to decide whether boosters could protect the broader population, and which groups — such as older individuals — should get them first, a federal health official told the Washington Post.

Advertisement

The United States is the latest country to begin offering third doses to those with weaker immune systems. France has offered the extra dose to immunocompromised people since April, and Germany will start to do so in September. Israel has started administering booster vaccines immunocompromised people, as well as people over 60.

A surgeon and researcher at Johns Hopkins University told the Washington Post that patients should talk to their doctors about the benefits and risks of a third shot. While extra doses might be beneficial, the researcher said they also stimulate the immune system, which could raise the risk that a transplanted organ will be rejected or that an immune-related disease will flare up — though those risks are low.

Information from the Associated Press, Washington Post, and New York Times was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.