Washington state confirms first sighting of live ‘murder hornet’ of 2021

A resident took a picture of an Asian giant hornet attacking a paper wasp nest approximately half a mile from the Canadian border, according to a press release from the state.

The report was confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) on Thursday, making it the first sighting of the year.

“This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year — attacking paper wasp nests,” said Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist with the state department of agriculture, in the press release.

The sighting took place about two miles from where the WSDA eradicated the first nest of so-called murder hornets last October.

The invasive pest is not a threat to humans as it is so much to honeybees. The insect, which is not native to the US, can have a devastating effect on honeybees. A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honeybee hive in a matter of hours.

In response to the confirmed sighting, the WSDA will be setting live traps in the area in an attempt to catch a live hornet and tag it.

“If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well,” said Spichiger.

