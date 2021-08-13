Americans looking for straight talk on booster shots

“I’m overjoyed at the news,” said Suffolk University president John Nucci, the recipient of a kidney transplant in 2018. “But this has been a difficult and frustrating wait. My sense is that doctors were perfectly willing to offer a booster to their patients and have been as frustrated as the rest of us waiting for them.”

Some 3 percent of Americans are expected to get the good news any moment now that they will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot — a second chance to resume something like a normal life in this “new normal” governed by pandemic variants and surges. Millions of people with compromised immune systems are — and should be — the first to get in line for an added dose of protection against a disease that has kept immunologists around the world awake at night tracking and trying to combat it mutations.

But what about the rest of the population?

They too are looking for clarity from government health officials about whether they need boosters and how they can get them — and, absent that clarity, some are lying and cheating their way up to the pharmacy counter, desperate to protect themselves by acquiring that third shot any way they can.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the Biden administration, in announcing Thursday that a booster shot was “imminent” for the immunocompromised, said of boosters for the rest of the population, “It is likely that that will happen at some time in the future.”

But he also told “CBS Morning News,” “We’re already starting to see indications of some diminution” in the durability of the vaccines. (The studies thus far show that this is with respect to getting infected, but they do not necessarily show diminished protection against severe illness.)

That’s the sort of vague and slightly scary message that has driven people to cross a state line or shade the truth in their quest for a third shot.

That and the fact the United States is already behind the curve in announcing plans for booster shots. Germany and Britain announced timetables beginning in September, though not for their entire populations. Israel’s campaign to administer booster shots in the face of its latest Delta variant surge is already well underway.

Those decisions elsewhere in the world have convinced people that a third shot would at least meet the “do no harm” standard in medicine. But what it doesn’t mean is that it would be the best use of the country’s, or the world’s, vaccine supplies. Many public health experts believe that preventing new variants from emerging by vaccinating more people abroad, and trying to overcome vaccine hesitancy among the unvaccinated, are more important priorities than giving a third shot to people already largely protected from serious illness by the vaccines.

But for many people, the specter of waning protection and the confusing message from government officials are enough cause. “People are trying to get that third shot by hook or by crook,” Peter Grinspoon, an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital, told the Globe. Patients and friends haven’t been shy about asking for help he is not yet able to offer.

The easiest answer to that problem will be when the Food and Drug Administration gives its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is currently being administered under an emergency use authorization. Full approval is expected within weeks — and that in turn will allow physicians to offer booster shots to anyone they deem in need of one.

But as Nucci noted in an interview, “Approving a booster is just the beginning. We have to make sure that people will actually get the shot.”

If boosters are a good idea — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is knee-deep in the process of confirming that — then the problem will once again be reaching people who can benefit from the shot and doing that in an orderly fashion.

That means reaching well beyond those in the thrall of — as Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, called it — “booster-mania.” Those folks will surely continue their quest for a third jab no matter what. In fact, according to an internal CDC document reported on by ABC News, more than 1 million Americans have already managed to get that third shot.

At some point, the nation’s health care chiefs will want Americans to step up for that booster, just as they are begging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. But when Fauci talks about the diminishing durability of vaccines and in the next breath insists “apart from the immunocompromised we don’t see a need [for boosters] at this time,” that indeed muddles the message.

Americans just want a little straight talk — and a lot more clarity on how they can protect themselves and their families in these increasingly uncertain times.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.