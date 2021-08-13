Can Americans believe in democracy after this redistricting cycle?

Rural America shrunk and the country became much more urban. More than 85 percent of us now live in metropolitan areas larger than 50,000 people. While metro areas surged, more than half of the nation’s counties — especially smaller, rural counties from central Pennsylvania to Nebraska, and West Virginia south through Oklahoma — lost population. Phoenix replaced Philadelphia as the nation’s fifth-largest city, additional evidence of a nation shifting south and west. Florida and Georgia are on the verge of becoming majority-minority states.

The US Census data released Thursday vividly captured the new face of a changing nation. It described a nation that is growing more slowly than in the past, yet has become much more diverse. For the first time, the census found a decline in the white population over the previous 10 years; the nation’s modest growth was instead fueled by Hispanic and Asian populations.

This census data does more than tell us who we are. It is the starting gun for redistricting, the decennial post-census Olympics, and launches an immediate sprint in state capitals nationwide to redraw every state legislative and congressional district to account for population changes.

It’s that collision — clear demographic trends versus the power of redistricting — that will define much of US politics for the next decade.

Two decades ago, political scientists John Judis and Ruy Teixeira published an influential book called “The Emerging Democratic Majority” that spotted these demographic trends and predicted a future built on a coalition of professionals, women, and people of color, and based on the progressive values of bustling metro areas they called the “ideopolis.” When that coalition propelled Barack Obama to the presidency in 2008, many Democrats and political observers believed demography was destiny, and that the party would coast for a generation.

But while those trends lined up, the Democratic ascendancy never really blossomed. The political power of white and rural America hasn’t dimmed at all; indeed, it showed its muscle in the 2010 and 2014 Tea Party waves, Republican dominance in state legislatures nationwide, Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, and the record number of votes Trump earned in his 2020 defeat.

Much of that outsized political power is owed to redistricting a decade ago. Republicans, after all, noticed these demographic trends as well and strategized on how to outrun them. In 2010, they executed a $30 million play called REDMAP — the Republican Majority Project — focused on capturing swing-state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and elsewhere.

The Republican plan: Control every seat at the table in closely contested and quickly changing states during the 2011 redistricting, and draw themselves deeply advantageous districts that “cracked” and “packed” Democratic voters so that Republicans could win majorities even when they won hundreds of thousands fewer votes statewide.

It worked so well that Democrats didn’t win back a single state legislative chamber in any of those states for the last decade — or in gerrymandered Texas, Georgia, Indiana, and Alabama. Republicans also wired themselves deep advantages on these congressional maps as well; the slender five-seat Democratic margin in the US House exists only because state supreme courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania tossed the tilted maps as unconstitutional and ordered them redrawn.

So can gerrymandering defy demographics yet again? Democratic-trending populations are driving growth in states like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Republicans, however, still control those state legislatures from the last redistricting and will have complete control again this time. They have already admitted that their upper hand in remapping those states will be crucial to winning back the House in 2022. Indeed, Republicans could probably draw aggressive maps in these states that win them close to 10 new seats in those states alone — while also solidifying control over state legislatures.

In Texas, for example, the overall population bulged by 4 million people, half of which was Latino growth particularly in the Dallas and Houston metro area. That explosion has earned the state two additional US House seats. But in 2011, when Latino growth led to four new seats in Congress, Republicans managed to draw a map that failed to create any new Latino opportunity districts, and, indeed, eliminated one that had existed. They crafted districts that looked like they could be won by a Latino candidate on paper, but were carefully packed with underage Hispanic populations, voters with Latin-sounding surnames who were not registered to vote or voted rarely, and enough reliable white voters to keep them solidly red.

Demographics cannot be defied forever. But they can almost certainly be staved off for much of the next decade. The question becomes at what cost, and with how much damage, to the legitimacy of what would be a representative democracy in name only.

What happens if state legislatures in changing, competitive states remain hotwired for a shrinking white and rural population? What happens if state legislatures and the US House take on the same structural, small state advantage they already enjoy in the US Senate and Electoral College, which has helped two presidents who lost the national popular vote confirm five conservative justices to the Supreme Court?

Then factor in the voting restrictions now being considered by gerrymandered legislatures in these same changing states — which must be viewed not as an effort to fight voter fraud, which hasn’t been proven to exist, but to maintain white, rural political power even as its numbers shrink. (Redistricting has long been a useful tool in enshrining white supremacy; as Black people began to outnumber white residents across the South in the early 20th century, states not only created barriers to the ballot box but stopped redistricting at all.)

Perhaps cooler heads in the Republican Party will recognize that using redistricting and voter suppression to hold power is a dangerous and ultimately losing proposition. Perhaps citizens will demand greater transparency and accountability from the redistricting committees in their states. More likely is that this census data and this redistricting cycle triggers an existential stress test on the very future of America. How much Republican rule can be baked into a democracy until its citizens stop believing in democracy at all?

David Daley is the author of “Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count” and “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy.”