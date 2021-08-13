Re Governor Baker needs to announce COVID-19 mandates for schools (Opinion, Aug. 10): The governor’s refusal to issue clear safety mandates for schools is a dereliction of duty. By punting decisions over indoor masking, ventilation standards, and pooled COVID testing to the 404 individual school districts in the Commonwealth, he is deferring a responsibility that should belong with him.

As hard-working and committed as local school committee members are, most are in volunteer positions. They are not epidemiologists, lack staff to insulate them from angry constituents, and should not be forced into making life-and-death public health decisions for our communities. Yet thanks to Baker, they have been subjected to a barrage of complaints, both from residents who want to continue science-based safety measures and from those who have gorged themselves on misinformation and lies. Baker is allowing dissent and strife to metastasize across the Commonwealth.