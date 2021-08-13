Despite a likely undercount, Hispanics still drove most of the US population growth

As the population of white Americans declined for the first time since the census started in 1790, Latinos drove the country’s population growth in the last decade, accounting for more than half of it. Hispanics now make up 18.7 percent of the population. Massachusetts followed that trend closely: As the white population fell from 76.1 percent to 67.6 percent of the total, the share of Hispanic or Latino residents grew from 9.6 percent to 12.6 percent.

And yet despite the gains, it’s safe to say that Hispanics were still generally undercounted. Yes, the fresh numbers highlight the political power in Latino communities nationally and locally. In Massachusetts, “Latinos accounted for 54 percent of the net population growth in Massachusetts,” Fabián Torres-Ardila, associate director of the Gastón Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston, told me in an interview.

But many more Latinos did not figure in the census.

“There were certainly the challenges of the pandemic and we shouldn’t forget the Trump administration’s attempt to put the citizenship question on the census,” Oren Sellstrom, who oversees litigation and advocacy work at Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston, said in an interview. “While the change was ultimately not allowed by the courts, the chilling effect was significant.” Those twin challenges, he said, conspired to hinder an accurate count of Latinos, and immigrants in general.

Here’s why an undercount matters. Consider Chelsea, which remains the second most densely populated city in the state. Ten years ago, the census put its population at around 35,000. But elected officials, nonprofit leaders, researchers, and activists have been clamoring for years that the Chelsea population could be as high as 60,000 or 75,000. The US Census figures released Thursday put the number at 40,877. Had Chelsea’s population surpassed the 50,000 mark, it would have been “upgraded” to another city category that is sometimes used to allocate critical federal funding.

Chelsea — along with other communities in the state — had been identified as a ”low census response” community due to its large Hispanic population, limited English proficiency among its residents, and a higher than average proportion of renters vs. homeowners, among other factors. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Torres-Ardila studied ways to increase census participation in Chelsea, working in collaboration with the city. The problem with an undercount, Torres-Ardila said, is that “you don’t know what you don’t know.“ But the US Census will at some point assess that, he told me.

The data we do have is revealing. For instance, where is Latino growth happening in Massachusetts? Boston rose to 18.7 percent. And there are now three counties — Hampden, Essex, and Suffolk —that are over 20 percent Hispanic, Sellstrom said.

“We saw gains [in the Latino population] in places like you don’t expect it,” Torres-Ardila said. In Lawrence, the city with the highest share of Hispanic residents in the state, the Latino population grew 30 percent. Historically, neighboring Haverhill has had a growing Latino presence. “But Andover and North Andover, which traditionally have been very white, they’re becoming more Hispanic now. So Latinos are kind of diffusing around those borders and beyond.”

It’s a similar trend around Framingham’s surrounding towns: They’ve seen the Hispanic population grow between 12 and 24 percent, Torres-Ardila said. “Latinos are moving to the outskirts of urban areas, probably running away from gentrification.” And they’re younger. As a whole, Massachusetts saw its population of children decline. “But the number of Latino children increased by 26.2 percent,” said Torres-Ardila.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the redistricting process on Beacon Hill. “We already knew that legislators of color were underrepresented,” said Ollstrom. “Now we know just how much.” The Latino population growth only sharpens the persistent question about a corresponding growth in political representation and power.





Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.