The governor could make a difference for schoolchildren

To Governor Baker: I am a teacher and one of your constituents. I am very uncomfortable going back into a classroom where neither masks nor vaccinations are required, and where all preventive measures have been lifted.

My district follows the mandated guidelines outlined by the state. Since your position is to leave masks optional, my district, so far, has followed suit. This, at a time when the disease is spreading at a higher rate than it was at the same time last year, and when vaccinated and unvaccinated alike can spread it. According to The New York Times interactive COVID tool, there were 6 average daily cases out of 100,000 people in the Northeast on Aug. 6, 2020. On Aug. 6, 2021, that number was more than double: 13 out of 100,000 people. Sending students and staff into school where masks are not required is irresponsible and dangerous. If we don’t want to see a severe spike and preventable infections, preventive measures must be reinstated before students and staff return to classrooms in the fall. This includes a mask mandate.