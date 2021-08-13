He’s using the card requirement as his restaurant guide

Re Kara Baskin’s “Getting carded: Restaurants add screening but want help with rules” (Page A1, Aug. 8): My response, following sympathy for the retaurants’ predicament, is that requiring COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination could prove an attractive advantage. When my wife and I come into the city, we enjoy finding a fine restaurant at which to dine. Thanks to Baskin’s article, I now know of three restaurants where we can dine in comparative safety because they require proof of vaccination for entry.

Peter A. Goodwin