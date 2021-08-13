Let’s get Boston kids vaccinated

According to state data , only 56 percent of 12-to-15-year-olds in Boston — an age cohort that is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine — had at least one vaccine dose as of August 10. That’s below the state average , though higher than the city’s thankfully inaccurate estimate of only 26 percent in its latest weekly report . (Indeed, the city confirmed Thursday night to the Globe editorial board that it had been using the wrong denominator to calculate the rate for school-age children.)

Too many hesitant parents are withholding COVID-19 vaccines from their school-age kids in Boston, despite the fact that the shots are safe and effective for older children and that the Delta variant has led to yet another surge in cases. That’s a problem as the school year approaches and in-person classes resume — and it calls for a more aggressive response by the state and the city. While Acting Mayor Kim Janey has appropriately mandated vaccines for teachers and mask-wearing in classrooms, everyone in school buildings will be safer when more children who are eligible are vaccinated.

Advertisement

Regardless of the mistake, that age group is still the least likely to be vaccinated in the city. Marty Martinez, Boston’s chief of health and human services, said the city is targeting parents with the same vaccination efforts used with equity coalitions and an overall mentality of ‘meeting people where they are.’ Martinez said Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan, and South Boston are the four neighborhoods with “the lowest percentage of school-aged population vaccinated.” He also said that almost 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in Boston in the last two weeks have been among youths under the age of 19, which is only slightly higher than the average of 14 percent infected in that age category during most of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“We made a shift to a ‘back to school’ message and worked with community health centers to do back-to-school vaccination clinics,” he said. The city is also offering incentives such as $25 or $50 gift cards. “Now we’re in the process of getting ready to work with school leaders to put clinics at as many schools as we can going into the fall,” Martinez said. (The students will still need parental consent.)

City leaders should consider upping the ante and increase the value of the gift cards to persuade reluctant parents to vaccinate their 12-to-15-year-olds, especially with back-to-school expenses approaching. President Biden recently suggested $100, and the federal government has provided funds that can be used for that purpose. And having a vaccination clinic at every Boston Public School must be the goal, without question, especially now that Janey instituted a vaccine mandate for every city worker, including teachers, on Thursday.

If those efforts fail to move the needle, state lawmakers may need to contemplate more aggressive steps to help Boston and other cities raise vaccination rates. While it would be premature now, an outright requirement for students to receive the vaccine should also be considered after the government issues a full authorization for the vaccine, a step that is expected soon. That is not a radical idea. Massachusetts already requires a host of immunizations for children to enroll in school, and adding the COVID shot to that list may be necessary down the road. Lawmakers should also allow teens to get the shot without parental permission — as is already permitted in Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina, and several other states.

Advertisement

Kids have suffered during the pandemic — from the trauma of losing loved ones, the isolation caused by school closures and lockdowns, and in some cases from the disease itself. The last thing Boston (or any other city) can afford is having to return to remote schooling in any fashion. Increasing the vaccination rate, with every tool the government has, is the surest way to reopen schools safely — and make sure they stay open.





Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.