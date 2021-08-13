The Olympics, a.k.a. our every-four-year display of American exceptionalism

“American male sprinters: ‘unacceptable’ ” (Sports, Aug. 7) was a great column by John Powers on the sprinters and their unfortunate performance in the Tokyo Olympics, as far as laying out the recent history of the US men’s 4 x 100 and their performance in past meets. I read the Carl Lewis tweet elsewhere first, and then saw it highlighted in this column, about how the US men’s Olympic performance was “totally embarrassing and completely unacceptable.” This conclusion seems to be the one making the rounds.

OK, so I don’t know a lot about American male sprinters. I did watch the US men’s relay team struggle. But others performed beyond expectation, and there was great joy. And the men’s 4 x 100 final was the stuff of a fairy tale. I have watched the footage on that five times. The Italians were inspired, taking their first medal in this event, and a gold one at that, in more than 70 years.