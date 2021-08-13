A way to talk to vaccine holdouts

Camille Caldera and Tonya Alanez get it right by saying that building relationships can overcome mistrust about COVID vaccination (“Unvaccinated present a major challenge,” Page A1, Aug. 6). At Tufts University, we are doing this by fostering dialogue in Boston communities of color and immigrant communities where people share their concerns and hopes about vaccination and other medical choices.

These dialogues are a search for mutual understanding where participants share life experiences that underly how they feel about COVID vaccination. These conversations are not meant to convince individuals what they should do. Rather, they create a space where people humanize one another as they consider risks and benefits of vaccination.