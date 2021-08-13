Home of the Week: Down by the riverside, a four-bedroom stunner in Amesbury

Year built 1918

Square feet 2,350

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $10,634 (2021)

The eyebrow dormers on this antique make it look as if the Victorian is still bemused by the day-to-day life on this Amesbury street. The eyebrow dormers on the back get to take in the sights along the river.

Built in 1918, this renovated house looks like a two-story home from the street, but from the back, it is a three-level that makes its presence known with two decks, a patio with a hot tub, and tiered rock wall landscaping overlooking a private dock on the Merrimack River and, across the way, Maudslay State Park.

From the sidewalk, three chiseled-stone steps lead to a door in a shade of orange-yellow that, coupled with the mossy green siding and cream and white trim, mimics a summer garden. Inside, one finds an open floor plan with the dining area on the left, the kitchen on the right, and a living area that spans the back of the house.

Chiseled-stone steps lead to a door in a shade of orange-yellow that, coupled with the mossy green siding and cream and white trim, mimics a summer garden. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

Corner windows welcome sunshine to begin and end the day in the dining room, which has a chandelier with candle-like lighting. Off this space, one finds a deep closet and a half bath with wood flooring and a white porcelain pedestal sink.

The kitchen sits behind a two-tiered island with seating for four, granite counters, and a double sink. The backsplash is glass tile, the appliances are stainless steel, and the cabinets are maple. There is a pass-through to the living area.

A wall of windows, a French door to the deck at its center, draws the eye in the living area. A gas fireplace with a white mantel and a marble surround anchors the seating area on the left side, while bookshelves on the right offer a great place to read while looking out at the water. The flooring on this level is Brazilian cherry.

The living room boasts a gas fireplace with a white mantel and a marble surround. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

The deck off the living room. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

One end of the living room is lined with bookshelves. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

A staircase at the center-left of the home leads to the second floor. The former contains three bedrooms ranging from 145 to 197 square feet, according to the floor plans, and a renovated shower-only bath that has a single vanity topped with marble. The flooring on this level is oak, and the two back bedrooms offer river views. The bigger bedroom has three windows and a double-door closet. The smaller one offers two windows and a deep closet. The third bedroom, located in the front of the house, comes with two windows and two closets.

The owner suite, accessed via a living room staircase to the ground floor, runs the width of the house (nearly 23 feet), clocks in at 304 square feet on the floor plans, and has a gas fireplace with a marble surround. It celebrates the home’s connection to the Merrimack with a slider to a deck. The suite also boasts two closets, including a walk-in. The en-suite bath has a feature I’ve never seen before: A glass wall that faces the bedroom. The shower has a marble surround, and the flooring throughout the suite is Brazilian cherry.

The bathroom itself, accessed via an entryway, offers a dark gray double vanity with a granite counter, a stunning brick accent wall, marble tile walls, and a deep, jetted tub.

The owner suite has a slider to a deck and a gas fireplace with a marble surround. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

The owner bath features a brick accent wall, marble tile, a dual vanity topped with granite, and a jetted tub. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

A side entrance and laundry, storage, and utility rooms complete this floor.

The home’s two decks measure 257 square feet apiece, according to the floor plans. They provide enough space for a table for four and a lounge chair.

The 0.35-acre property comes with 85 feet of shoreline accessed via a rock wall and a paver patio with a hot tub. The current owner said flood insurance is not required because the house is not in a flood zone.

The home comes with a hot tub on the paver patio. Rob Moreno/Rob Moreno Photography

The city of Amesbury has a sewer easement on the parcel, and there are three parking spaces.

Wendy L. Willis, a partner at Willis & Smith/Keller Williams Realty in Newburyport, has the listing.

