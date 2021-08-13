Adam McQuaid rejoins Bruins as player development coordinator; Chris Kelly promoted to assistant coach

Adam McQuaid formally returned to the Bruins on Friday, the one-time big-hitting defenseman joining the front office as player development coordinator, one of three moves the club made following the recent departures of coaches Jay Leach (to Seattle) and Jay Pandolfo (Boston University).

Chris Kelly, who played on the club’s 2011 Cup winner with McQuaid, will move from his role in player development and become an assistant on Bruce Cassidy’s varsity staff, joining Kevin Dean, Joe Sacco and Bob Essensa.

Ryan Mougenel, an assistant coach last season at AHL Providence, where Leach was head coach, was promoted to No. 1 bench boss with the WannaB’s. Mougenel, 45, grew up in Scarborough, Ontario, and played six seasons of minor pro hockey prior to launching his coaching career in 2005.