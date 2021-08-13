Bill Belichick remains noncommittal about Mac Jones’ performance in preseason opener

In New England’s preseason opener Thursday night, Jones played the most out of any quarterback, logging 33 offensive snaps (56 percent of the team’s total). He completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 87 yards and a 78.2 quarterback rating. Two of his five drives resulted in a field goal.

“I think, really, it’s pretty much the same for everybody,” Belichick said Friday morning. “Some good things, some things we need to — just, in general, we need to play faster and react faster. That’s every position across the board.”

Asked about Jones’s performance, Belichick did not delve into specifics after the game, nor did he the following morning. The one area he did touch on was adapting to game speed.

“That’s something that, I would say, everyone needs to improve on,” he said. “Certainly at the quarterback position, but every other position, too. We haven’t had the live game exposure until last night, so that’s a good opportunity for us to recognize how fast things are going to happen.”

As for quarterback Cam Newton, who started the game and logged 12 snaps?

Belichick noted Newton is “definitely way ahead” of where he was at this time last year, and then kept his remarks general.

“I think the same for everybody,” he said. “Practice and fundamentals and then taking that to the execution that we need to have at game speed. Last night was a first step, but we have a long way to go. We all need to improve in those areas.”

Up next for the Patriots are joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.